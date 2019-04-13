Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Meme
With 18 runs needed, Jadeja fell over while hitting Rajasthan Royals' bowler Ben Stokes for a six on the first delivery of the final over.
Image by IPL / BBCI.
The exciting contest was engulfed in controversy when Dhoni lost his cool and marched onto the field to confront umpires over a no-ball decision during the fourth delivery by Stokes.
But the eventful over also saw a ridiculous six by Ravindra Jadeja following which Jadeja and Stokes found themselves lying flat on the deck.
Needing 18 runs from the last over, CSK found a perfect start when Ravindra Jadeja connected one and sent Stokes down the ground. The delivery bowled by the English bowler was far and wide and Jadeja had to stretch to his left to reach for the ball. Despite falling over, Jadeja still managed to go for the maximum. Stokes too fumbled on his tracks and landed on the pitch.
The sight of both Jadeja and Stokes down on the turf, watching the ball sail over the sight-screen, brought cheer in the commentary box. Dhoni then walked to Jadeja and gave him a pat on the back with his bat.
The extraordinary scenes were later turned into a meme by Twitter.
Jadeja is me every morning and Dhoni is my inner self trying to wake me up pic.twitter.com/enuRSY20qR— || ত্রিপর্ণা || (@madetoshade_) April 11, 2019
No bees on the ground this time @imjadeja toh Sir Jadeja hain. Close enough #RRvCSK #IPL2019 @IPL pic.twitter.com/JbiGE1ojN0— Rozin chhetry (@RozinChhetri) April 11, 2019
When Sir Jadeja Came to know about MS Dhoni sleeping on the floor at Airport #CSKvRR #RRvCSK Dhoni pic.twitter.com/FJHHZvRss4— Radhika (@MeRadhiika) April 12, 2019
When it's your bed time but your team needs a SIX for victory. Ultra Legend Sir Jadeja. #RRvCSK #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/EUkJLDVsk5— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 11, 2019
Both of them are looking at their team's position in the points table. #RRvCSK https://t.co/OqnOM4BpEi— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019
Only Jadeja can hit a six while lying flat on the floor. Sir for a reason. #RRvCSK— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2019
Stokes bowled and then watching the six with Jadeja ❤️ #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/1T4BHBS6g5— Moneyy_ish (@Moneyyy_ish) April 11, 2019
Sir Jadeja is the first man to hit a six while sleeping. Legend. #RRvCSK— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019
Dont forget sir jadeja's unbelievable six !! Picture of the day#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/UzNS2tQ8cS— axay patel (@akki_dhoni) April 11, 2019
You don't see such images in cricket very often. Even Dhoni reacted to this ludicrous Jadeja shot off Ben Stokes. Crazy finish to end off the match#RRvCSK #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/14WGjWL5xy— Online Citizen ☄️ (@unilator) April 12, 2019
Sir jadeja hitting six while doing nagin dance.#Legend😂 pic.twitter.com/9EV7dSmxRh— Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) April 11, 2019
Cutest moment @msdhoni @imjadeja ✌#CSKvRR #CSK #MsDhoni #WhistlePodu #Yellove #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/eApsvkQQlB— devotee_of_msd (@im_sharukh_) April 11, 2019
Thala to jadeja behind the scenes— TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni (@imDhoni_fc) April 12, 2019
Thala : Run jaddu Run
Jadeja: No need to run mahi bhai that's a sixer
Let me relax for sometime#WhistlePodu #Yellove @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/oB7YoVGNTx
Sir #Jadeja— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 11, 2019
- hitting an extraordinary 6 literally falling on the field.. "Paduthugine sixxuu"..
- becoming the first left arm spinner to get 100 #IPL wkts..
Whattay night for @imjadeja and his army here.. Super ma.. #RRvCSK
You can watch the outrageous six by Jadeja here: www.iplt20.com.
