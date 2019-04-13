SPONSORED BY
Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Meme

With 18 runs needed, Jadeja fell over while hitting Rajasthan Royals' bowler Ben Stokes for a six on the first delivery of the final over.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Meme
Image by IPL / BBCI.
Thursday night's clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals went right down to the wire when Mitchell Santner sent Ben Stokes out of the park and guided CSK to a nail-biting 4-wicket victory on the final delivery of the match.

The exciting contest was engulfed in controversy when Dhoni lost his cool and marched onto the field to confront umpires over a no-ball decision during the fourth delivery by Stokes.

But the eventful over also saw a ridiculous six by Ravindra Jadeja following which Jadeja and Stokes found themselves lying flat on the deck.

Needing 18 runs from the last over, CSK found a perfect start when Ravindra Jadeja connected one and sent Stokes down the ground. The delivery bowled by the English bowler was far and wide and Jadeja had to stretch to his left to reach for the ball. Despite falling over, Jadeja still managed to go for the maximum. Stokes too fumbled on his tracks and landed on the pitch.

The sight of both Jadeja and Stokes down on the turf, watching the ball sail over the sight-screen, brought cheer in the commentary box. Dhoni then walked to Jadeja and gave him a pat on the back with his bat.

The extraordinary scenes were later turned into a meme by Twitter.












































You can watch the outrageous six by Jadeja here: www.iplt20.com.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

