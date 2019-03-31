English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Krunal Pandya Wins Praise on Twitter for 'Mankad' Warning to KXIP's Mayank Agarwal
While in his delivery stride to bowl the fourth ball of the 10th over, Krunal Pandya stopped and walked back, seemingly to warn Mayank Agarwal, who had strayed out of his crease.
Screenshot from video uploaded on IPL's official website.
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has earned a lot of praise on social media for sparing Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal from 'Mankading' him when he had an opportunity to dismiss the batsman during MI vs KXIP contest at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.
The incident happened in the 10th over of KXIP's innings, as the hosts were en route to 177 set by Mumbai Indians.
While in his delivery stride to bowl the fourth ball of the over, Krunal stopped and walked back, seemingly to warn Agarwal, who had strayed out of his crease.
Although the warning was in good spirit, Krunal's decision to let it go cost his team dearly as Agarwal went on to score a blistering 43 off 21 in an eventually successful run chase. Agarwal was adjudged the Man of the Match.
Krunal's "spirited" gesture didn't go unnoticed by fans on Twitter.
What is 'Mankading' anyway?
Indian opener and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Vinoo Mankad stirred controversy back in 1947-48 during India's tour of Australia when he paused during his delivery stride and broke the wicket on the non-striker's end to dismiss Bill Brown during the second Test.
The incident caused an uproar in Aussie media and 'Mankad' or 'Mankading' came into existence. Although the method doesn't violate the laws of cricket, it is still considered by many as an unsporting one.
Soon after Krunal's 'Mankad' warning, the IPL broadcasters zoomed in on Ravichandran Ashwin.
Earlier this week, the KXIP captain and spinner Ashwin had sparked a heated debate among the cricket fraternity for going against the "spirit of the game" when he removed the bails from the non-striker's end to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler without giving him a prior warning.
While Ashwin was within his rights to dislodge the bails, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of cricket's laws, said the particular incident was, in fact, not in the spirit of the game.
According to Law 41.16. : If the non-striker is out of his ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him out.
It's worth noting that after Buttler's (69) walk to the pavilion, Rajasthan Royals slumped from 108/2 (Jos Buttler's dismissal, 13th over) to 170/9, losing the match to Kings XI Punjab (184/4) by 14 runs.
Krunal's "spirited" gesture didn't go unnoticed by fans on Twitter.
Respect @krunalpandya24 ... that’s exactly how you deal with a Mankad ... Give the Batsman a warning then it’s open season after that ... #IPL2019— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 30, 2019
Krunal Pandya shows how it is done in the spirit of the game! @ashwinravi99 you should learn from him #Mankading #MIvKXIP #KXIPvMI #IPL2019— Nikhil Mohite (@TheNikhilMohite) March 30, 2019
Krunal Pandya is gave a good answer to R Ashwin by Mankad with Mayank Agarwal Agree ??— Vikrant Vyas (@VikrantVyas6) March 30, 2019
No mankading this time 😋#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #KXIPvMI @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/O2gVVsZc36— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 30, 2019
