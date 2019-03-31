LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Krunal Pandya Wins Praise on Twitter for 'Mankad' Warning to KXIP's Mayank Agarwal

While in his delivery stride to bowl the fourth ball of the 10th over, Krunal Pandya stopped and walked back, seemingly to warn Mayank Agarwal, who had strayed out of his crease.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 31, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Screenshot from video uploaded on IPL's official website.
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has earned a lot of praise on social media for sparing Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal from 'Mankading' him when he had an opportunity to dismiss the batsman during MI vs KXIP contest at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 10th over of KXIP's innings, as the hosts were en route to 177 set by Mumbai Indians.

While in his delivery stride to bowl the fourth ball of the over, Krunal stopped and walked back, seemingly to warn Agarwal, who had strayed out of his crease.

Although the warning was in good spirit, Krunal's decision to let it go cost his team dearly as Agarwal went on to score a blistering 43 off 21 in an eventually successful run chase. Agarwal was adjudged the Man of the Match.

(You can watch the video here.)

Krunal's "spirited" gesture didn't go unnoticed by fans on Twitter.













What is 'Mankading' anyway?

Indian opener and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Vinoo Mankad stirred controversy back in 1947-48 during India's tour of Australia when he paused during his delivery stride and broke the wicket on the non-striker's end to dismiss Bill Brown during the second Test.

The incident caused an uproar in Aussie media and 'Mankad' or 'Mankading' came into existence. Although the method doesn't violate the laws of cricket, it is still considered by many as an unsporting one.

Soon after Krunal's 'Mankad' warning, the IPL broadcasters zoomed in on Ravichandran Ashwin.

Earlier this week, the KXIP captain and spinner Ashwin had sparked a heated debate among the cricket fraternity for going against the "spirit of the game" when he removed the bails from the non-striker's end to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler without giving him a prior warning.

While Ashwin was within his rights to dislodge the bails, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of cricket's laws, said the particular incident was, in fact, not in the spirit of the game.

According to Law 41.16. : If the non-striker is out of his ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him out.

It's worth noting that after Buttler's (69) walk to the pavilion, Rajasthan Royals slumped from 108/2 (Jos Buttler's dismissal, 13th over) to 170/9, losing the match to Kings XI Punjab (184/4) by 14 runs.
