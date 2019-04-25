IPL Match Comes to a Halt After Umpire Forgets Ball in His Pants

This is something I have seen for the first time.... the game was held up because the umpire forgot that the ball was in his pocket! #RCBvKXIP #IPL2019 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 24, 2019

Ball missing in the beginning of the over and find it in umpire's pocket. Matlab #IPL aur kuch bhi.

Magician umpire!!!#IPL2019 #RCBvKXIP — Arbaz Raza (@the_arbazraza_) April 24, 2019

Gully cricket or IPL?! Ball lost

Hilarious scenes!

#RCBvKXIP — kanika sandal (@kanikasandal) April 24, 2019

Umpire has the ball in his pocket and he forgot. ROFL. How can you? #RCBvKXIP — Bidhan Majhi (@bidhan_16) April 24, 2019

Everyone is searching for the ball. Rajpoot at the top of the mark is asking for the umpire and Sshuddin doesn't know where it is.Very bizarre. Where did the ball go? MAshwin hadgiven it to Oford,he gives it to Sshuddin who puts it in his pocket. Now he knows #RCBvKXIP @IPL @BCCI — Noir (@Noirmpm) April 24, 2019

Where is the ball.... ?



Like where are the keys.. where are my specs... where is my phone



"RIGHT on you" #RCBvKXIP #VIVOIPL — Mini (@arlenechristin2) April 24, 2019

So umpire forgets that he had kept the ball in his pocket! And they only found out about the whereabouts of the ball after checking the TV footage! Hilarious.

Was Shamshuddin demanding for batting before giving out the ball? #IPL2019 #RCBvKXIP — RAJESH SAMAL (@rajesh_offical) April 24, 2019