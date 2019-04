IPL Match Comes to a Halt After Umpire Forgets Ball in His Pants

This is something I have seen for the first time.... the game was held up because the umpire forgot that the ball was in his pocket! #RCBvKXIP #IPL2019 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 24, 2019

A scene straight out of Gully cricket was being telecasted on TV when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab met at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.Returning from the strategic break after the 14th over of RCB's innings, the game came to a brief halt."Where's the ball?" asked umpires, bowler, and the batsmen in unison, as no one on the field could track the ball. And no, AB de Villiers had no hand in this.The confusion began when KXIP pacer Ankit Rajpoot stood on his mark to resume the match and bowl the 15th over when he asked his teammates to pass the ball. Little did he know, they were as clueless as him.RCB batsman Marcus Stoinis stood in shock while the humour wasn't lost on AB de Villiers, who managed a chuckle, as the two waited for the game to get underway.This was when skipper Ravichandran Ashwin stepped in and walked up to the field umpire, Shamshuddin, to quiz him over the curious case of the missing ball. Unfortunately, the umpire, too, was at a loss of words.Sensing the gravity of the situation, the second umpire, Bruce Oxenford joined the scene and the fourth umpire rushed onto the field with a box of fresh balls.Commentators, who were trying to track the ball, watched the entire fiasco in much amusement.But did they use a new ball?Television replays helped solve the mystery as umpire Shamshuddin was caught on camera pocketing the ball during the strategic break.Watching himself on the big screen, Shamshuddin realised the gaffe and promptly returned the ball to Ankit Rajpoot.Cricket fans on social media were thoroughly entertained.You can watch the hilarious incident here: www.iplt20.com