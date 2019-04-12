LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Why Murali Kartik is Facing Flak on Twitter For Dhoni's Rare Outburst During IPL Match

Dhoni wasn't the only one to face the brunt of cricket fans. Cricket fans came down hard upon Star Sports presenter Murali Kartik, who chatted up with Dhoni post-match and failed to bring up the incident when he had the chance to.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Former cricketer Murali Kartik is being slammed on Twitter for not questioning Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the post-match presentation about the latter's outburst on the field during a thrilling encounter against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

The visiting team needed 18 runs from the final over but Dhoni departed on the third ball by Stokes.

The fourth delivery, of the over bowled, to Mitchell Santner initially signalled a no-ball by umpire Ulhas Gandhe but the decision was changed after he consulted the square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.

This was when Dhoni, who was seated in the dugout area, signalled a no-ball and then proceeded to storm into the field and confront both the umpires, asking them the reasonbehind their reversing the decision.

The incident caused much outrage among the cricket fraternity and Dhoni was eventually fined 50% of his match fees for crossing the line.

But Dhoni wasn't the only one to face the brunt of cricket fans. The internet came down hard upon Star Sports presenter Murali Kartik, who chatted up Dhoni post the match and failed to bring up the incident, though he had the chance to.

"What an absolute brilliant game MS last ball finish. You being there till the end. What was going through your mind?" asked Kartik. To which Dhoni quickly replied, "By being there at the end do you mean having a conversation with the umpires?"

While Dhoni appeared open to discussion over the umpire confrontation, Kartik had no follow-up questions to Dhoni's response.


































