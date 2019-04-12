Why Murali Kartik is Facing Flak on Twitter For Dhoni's Rare Outburst During IPL Match
Dhoni wasn't the only one to face the brunt of cricket fans. Cricket fans came down hard upon Star Sports presenter Murali Kartik, who chatted up with Dhoni post-match and failed to bring up the incident when he had the chance to.
Screenshot from video uploaded by IPL/BCCI on www.iplt20.com.
The visiting team needed 18 runs from the final over but Dhoni departed on the third ball by Stokes.
The fourth delivery, of the over bowled, to Mitchell Santner initially signalled a no-ball by umpire Ulhas Gandhe but the decision was changed after he consulted the square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.
This was when Dhoni, who was seated in the dugout area, signalled a no-ball and then proceeded to storm into the field and confront both the umpires, asking them the reasonbehind their reversing the decision.
The incident caused much outrage among the cricket fraternity and Dhoni was eventually fined 50% of his match fees for crossing the line.
"What an absolute brilliant game MS last ball finish. You being there till the end. What was going through your mind?" asked Kartik. To which Dhoni quickly replied, "By being there at the end do you mean having a conversation with the umpires?"
While Dhoni appeared open to discussion over the umpire confrontation, Kartik had no follow-up questions to Dhoni's response.
Okay so Murali Kartik decided not to ask Dhoni about the incident even after he joked about it? I assume his perspective, especially after he has calmed down was important, given he might get a suspension after this. Bad presentation. I hope the press conference sorts this out.— Aniruddha Iyer (@AniSIyer) April 11, 2019
Was Murali Kartik scared of Dhoni? Or was he scared of losing his job as a bad commentator? @bhogleharsha— Anirudh Guru Dutt (@AnirudhDutt) April 11, 2019
This shows the current situation of Indian Cricket. @BCCI #RRvCSK
MS Dhoni willing to talk about his confrontation with the umpires, even joked about it first up. And Murali Kartik doesn't ask a single question about it! Most atrocious post-match presentation I've seen. How do you let a whole presentation go by without asking that? #RRvCSK— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 11, 2019
@bhogleharsha We missed you at the presentation. Probably you would have probed Dhoni to talk about the last over conversation with umpire especially when he gave a nod to talk about it. Murali Kartik?? What a waste! #RRvCSK— Ashfaq Ash (@Ashhhfaq) April 11, 2019
Huge huge Mahi fan but why isn’t anyone talking about his atrocious behaviour in the final over? Really want to hear his side out. Expected Murali Kartik to ask and Dhoni even joked about it in the post match presentation but no question at all. Ridiculous.— Mohit (@mohitrai09) April 11, 2019
Got to say that was a poor post game interview from Murali Kartik. Missing the obvious and just smiling his way through.— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) April 11, 2019
MSD comes for the post-match interview, himself asks if Murali Kartik is asking about that umpiring incident and Kartik doesn't ask him what happened there in the entire interview?— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 11, 2019
Unbelievable.#IPL2019 #RRvCSK
Murali Kartik doesn't ask a single question on the outburst to #Dhoni... Oh, wait, did anything happen?— Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) April 11, 2019
Granted that it was poor communication from the umpires, but it was in bad taste that #Dhoni stormed on to the field. Very surprised that Murali Kartik didn't even ask him about it in the post-match chat #RRvCSK #RRvsCSK #IPL2019 #IPL #IPL19— Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) April 11, 2019
Just throw the umpires out and Murali Kartik with them. Didn't even ask Dhoni on the last over. How do these guys get chosen? Bet Ian Bishop is fuming. #RRvCSK— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 11, 2019
Thanks to Murali Kartik, perhaps, we will now never know what forced 'captain cool' MS Dhoni to barge on the ground over a controversial no-ball. @IPL— Harit Joshi (@Haritjoshi) April 11, 2019
You can watch the post-match presentation at www.iplt20.com.
