Out or Not Out? Dhoni's Dramatic Dismissal in IPL Final Leaves Twitter Divided

As close as a Dhoni stumping! pic.twitter.com/RA7u8AnQjc — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 12, 2019

What a fail , Dhoni was clearly not out #CSKvMI — Varun Krishnan (@varunkrish) May 12, 2019

#Dhoni was unfairly given run out.. That was the turning point.. #IPL2019Final — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 12, 2019

Little moments make a big difference. Dhoni had to tilt.

And the direct hit from Ishan Kishan made the difference. #MIvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 12, 2019

Disappointed Dhoni didn't race out to remonstrate with the ump. #IPL — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) May 12, 2019

Congratulations Mumbai Indians but the fact remains that a controversial run out of Dhoni will be a blemish on umpiring,when in total doubt the benefit should have gone to the batsman #IPL2019Final #CSK — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) May 12, 2019

IPL umpire needs to Google parallax error — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) May 12, 2019

Nope he was across side on. It's why there are fixed cameras to reduce this error. — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) May 12, 2019

Dhoni’s run out was the biggest of several turning points! Game kept swinging like a pendulum! Thrilling to watch!

Bumrah showing why he’s the best in the game!

Malinga redeeming himself with a solid over when it mattered most! #MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019Final — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 12, 2019

Dhoni was not out. Doubt should be batsman favour. Bad call by umpire. Mumbai Indians u did not win. — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) May 12, 2019

Ooh. That was close. Tough tough call. Game swings the MI way. #MIvsCSK #IPLFinal — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 12, 2019

DHONI WAS NOT OUT — KhushbuSundar ❤️❤️❤️ (@khushsundar) May 12, 2019

Third umpire deciding Dhoni's wicket in the final of IPL. #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/uCkfXp9gZd — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2019

Dhoni's Run out pictures for Nalla kannu & Nolla Kannu people.. (brightness added) clear out pic.twitter.com/Xb214SNm02 — Spidey Guna (@TheriGunaa) May 12, 2019

Dhoni is out....

A run out is when the batsmen are going for arun or runs, but fall short of the batting crease when the stumps are broken by the fielding team. The batsman must have some part of his bat or body grounded beyond the crease - on the line would be out.#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/0ettMwNqpd — myselfDwip (@Dwip_kalita_) May 13, 2019

MS Dhoni run-out! Out or Not out? https://t.co/dkrfpPHQ2V via @ipl — Shubham Pandey (@21shubhamPandey) May 13, 2019