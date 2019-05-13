Out or Not Out? Dhoni's Dramatic Dismissal in IPL Final Leaves Twitter Divided
Dhoni's 'controversial' run out on the night of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians final IPL clash left cricket fans divided.
Screenshot from tweets posted by @TheriGunaa and @Kaustubh6283.
Slinga Malinga, once again held his nerves, despite being belted for 41 runs in his first three overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma put his trust in the experience of Malinga and Mumbai Indians pacer responded by redeeming himself in the most dramatic fashion and defending just eight runs in the last over.
Chennai Super Kings lost the big final by 1 run and Mumbai Indians lifted their fourth IPL trophy after winning 2013, 2015, and 2017 seasons.
The match was also marred with sloppy fielding, something Dhoni addressed in his post-match presentation.
“In the IPLs it is very funny how both these teams (CSK and MI) are only passing on the trophies from one team to the other,” he said, before adding, “Both teams made a lot of mistakes today, but they made one lesser mistake.”
But one instance, that probably changed the course of the match was Dhoni's rare run out dismissal for just 2 in the 13th over, when he found himself fractionally short of the crease to a throw from Ishan Kishan.
The on-field umpires immediately went upstairs and Nigel Llong, the third umpire, studied the incident from various angles before coming to the conclusion that Dhoni was indeed short of his crease.
While one angle showed Dhoni's bat in the safe zone, another suggested otherwise.
As close as a Dhoni stumping! pic.twitter.com/RA7u8AnQjc— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 12, 2019
Needless to say, the incident left the viewers divided. From the ones who were in attendance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to those on Twitter, many came out to express their opinions.
What a fail , Dhoni was clearly not out #CSKvMI— Varun Krishnan (@varunkrish) May 12, 2019
#Dhoni was unfairly given run out.. That was the turning point.. #IPL2019Final— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 12, 2019
Little moments make a big difference. Dhoni had to tilt.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 12, 2019
And the direct hit from Ishan Kishan made the difference. #MIvCSK
Disappointed Dhoni didn't race out to remonstrate with the ump. #IPL— Adam Collins (@collinsadam) May 12, 2019
Congratulations Mumbai Indians but the fact remains that a controversial run out of Dhoni will be a blemish on umpiring,when in total doubt the benefit should have gone to the batsman #IPL2019Final #CSK— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) May 12, 2019
IPL umpire needs to Google parallax error— Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) May 12, 2019
Nope he was across side on. It's why there are fixed cameras to reduce this error.— Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) May 12, 2019
Absolutely right decision. Out!!— Anuj Singhal अनुज सिंघल (@_anujsinghal) May 12, 2019
Dhoni gone#MIvCSK #IPL2019Final
Dhoni’s run out was the biggest of several turning points! Game kept swinging like a pendulum! Thrilling to watch!— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 12, 2019
Bumrah showing why he’s the best in the game!
Malinga redeeming himself with a solid over when it mattered most! #MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019Final
Dhoni was not out. Doubt should be batsman favour. Bad call by umpire. Mumbai Indians u did not win.— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) May 12, 2019
Ooh. That was close. Tough tough call. Game swings the MI way. #MIvsCSK #IPLFinal— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 12, 2019
DHONI WAS NOT OUT— KhushbuSundar ❤️❤️❤️ (@khushsundar) May 12, 2019
Third umpire deciding Dhoni's wicket in the final of IPL. #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/uCkfXp9gZd— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2019
Right decision ... #Dhoni #OUT— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 12, 2019
Dhoni's Run out pictures for Nalla kannu & Nolla Kannu people.. (brightness added) clear out pic.twitter.com/Xb214SNm02— Spidey Guna (@TheriGunaa) May 12, 2019
Dhoni is out....— myselfDwip (@Dwip_kalita_) May 13, 2019
A run out is when the batsmen are going for arun or runs, but fall short of the batting crease when the stumps are broken by the fielding team. The batsman must have some part of his bat or body grounded beyond the crease - on the line would be out.#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/0ettMwNqpd
#Dhoni not out pic.twitter.com/US8qgXpelo— lokesh (@Lokesh38969963) May 12, 2019
You can watch the dismissal here and decide for yourself.
MS Dhoni run-out! Out or Not out? https://t.co/dkrfpPHQ2V via @ipl— Shubham Pandey (@21shubhamPandey) May 13, 2019
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kannada Actor Darshan Brings Home a Brand-New Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3 Crore
- Salah Shares Golden Boot with Mane, Aubameyang: All Premier League Season Awards
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- IPL 2019 | Awareness Makes Rohit & Dhoni Great Captains: Tendulkar
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s