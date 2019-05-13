Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Out or Not Out? Dhoni's Dramatic Dismissal in IPL Final Leaves Twitter Divided

Dhoni's 'controversial' run out on the night of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians final IPL clash left cricket fans divided.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
Out or Not Out? Dhoni's Dramatic Dismissal in IPL Final Leaves Twitter Divided
Screenshot from tweets posted by @TheriGunaa and @Kaustubh6283.
It was a match worthy of a final - one that went down to the wire with Chennai Super Kings needing 2 off the final delivery of the night.

Slinga Malinga, once again held his nerves, despite being belted for 41 runs in his first three overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma put his trust in the experience of Malinga and Mumbai Indians pacer responded by redeeming himself in the most dramatic fashion and defending just eight runs in the last over.

Chennai Super Kings lost the big final by 1 run and Mumbai Indians lifted their fourth IPL trophy after winning 2013, 2015, and 2017 seasons.

The match was also marred with sloppy fielding, something Dhoni addressed in his post-match presentation.

“In the IPLs it is very funny how both these teams (CSK and MI) are only passing on the trophies from one team to the other,” he said, before adding, “Both teams made a lot of mistakes today, but they made one lesser mistake.”

But one instance, that probably changed the course of the match was Dhoni's rare run out dismissal for just 2 in the 13th over, when he found himself fractionally short of the crease to a throw from Ishan Kishan.

The on-field umpires immediately went upstairs and Nigel Llong, the third umpire, studied the incident from various angles before coming to the conclusion that Dhoni was indeed short of his crease.

While one angle showed Dhoni's bat in the safe zone, another suggested otherwise.




Needless to say, the incident left the viewers divided. From the ones who were in attendance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to those on Twitter, many came out to express their opinions.




















































You can watch the dismissal here and decide for yourself.


