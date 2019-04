Ravindra Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Internet Meme

Jadeja is me every morning and Dhoni is my inner self trying to wake me up pic.twitter.com/enuRSY20qR — || ত্রিপর্ণা || (@madetoshade_) April 11, 2019

When Sir Jadeja Came to know about MS Dhoni sleeping on the floor at Airport #CSKvRR #RRvCSK Dhoni pic.twitter.com/FJHHZvRss4 — Radhika (@MeRadhiika) April 12, 2019

When it's your bed time but your team needs a SIX for victory. Ultra Legend Sir Jadeja. #RRvCSK #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/EUkJLDVsk5 — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 11, 2019

Both of them are looking at their team's position in the points table. #RRvCSK https://t.co/OqnOM4BpEi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019

Only Jadeja can hit a six while lying flat on the floor. Sir for a reason. #RRvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2019

Stokes bowled and then watching the six with Jadeja ❤️ #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/1T4BHBS6g5 — Moneyy_ish (@Moneyyy_ish) April 11, 2019

Sir Jadeja is the first man to hit a six while sleeping. Legend. #RRvCSK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2019

Dont forget sir jadeja's unbelievable six !! Picture of the day#RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/UzNS2tQ8cS — axay patel (@akki_dhoni) April 11, 2019

You don't see such images in cricket very often. Even Dhoni reacted to this ludicrous Jadeja shot off Ben Stokes. Crazy finish to end off the match#RRvCSK #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/14WGjWL5xy — Online Citizen ☄️ (@unilator) April 12, 2019

Sir jadeja hitting six while doing nagin dance.#Legend😂 pic.twitter.com/9EV7dSmxRh — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) April 11, 2019

Thala to jadeja behind the scenes



Thala : Run jaddu Run

Jadeja: No need to run mahi bhai that's a sixer

Let me relax for sometime#WhistlePodu #Yellove @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/oB7YoVGNTx — TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni (@imDhoni_fc) April 12, 2019

Sir #Jadeja

- hitting an extraordinary 6 literally falling on the field.. "Paduthugine sixxuu"..

- becoming the first left arm spinner to get 100 #IPL wkts..



Whattay night for @imjadeja and his army here.. Super ma.. #RRvCSK — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 11, 2019

Thursday night's clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals went right down to the wire when Mitchell Santner sent Ben Stokes out of the park and guided CSK to a nail-biting 4-wicket victory on the final delivery of the match.The exciting contest was engulfed in controversy when Dhoni lost his cool and marched onto the field to confront umpires over a no-ball decision during the fourth delivery by Stokes.But the eventful over also saw a ridiculous six by Ravindra Jadeja following which Jadeja and Stokes found themselves lying flat on the deck.Needing 18 runs from the last over, CSK found a perfect start when Ravindra Jadeja connected one and sent Stokes down the ground. The delivery bowled by the English bowler was far and wide and Jadeja had to stretch to his left to reach for the ball. Despite falling over, Jadeja still managed to go for the maximum. Stokes too fumbled on his tracks and landed on the pitch.The sight of both Jadeja and Stokes down on the turf, watching the ball sail over the sight-screen, brought cheer in the commentary box. Dhoni then walked to Jadeja and gave him a pat on the back with his bat.The extraordinary scenes were later turned into a meme by Twitter.You can watch the outrageous six by Jadeja here: www.iplt20.com