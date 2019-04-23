Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Delhi Capitals Climb to the Top Spot on IPL Points Table and Fans are in Disbelief

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant's combined efforts helped Delhi Capitals register a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. With the 7th victory in the IPL 2019, DC has climbed to the top spot on the points table.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Delhi Capitals Climb to the Top Spot on IPL Points Table and Fans are in Disbelief
Image and points table by @IPL / Twitter | www.iplt20.com.
When was the last time you saw Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils) on top of IPL's points table?

Despite Ajinkya Rahane glorious ton for Rajasthan Royals, it was Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant's combined efforts that helped Delhi Capitals register a six-wicket win over the hosts at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. This was DC's seventh win in the ongoing season and the victory meant Shreyas Iyer-led side climbing to the top spot with 14 points in their bag.

Rahane announced his return to form with his second IPL century and added 130 runs with Steve Smith (50 off 32) to propel Rajasthan to 191 for 6.

In response, Shikhar Dhawan (54 off 27) showed intent right from the start before Rishabh Pant (78* off 36) walked in and sent Rajasthan bowlers all around the park. Delhi chased down the total with four deliveries to spare.




Delhi fans, who had last seen their team at the top spot back in 2012 (and 2009) were in for a treat and perhaps many were left in disbelief.











































Pant's glorious knock was the talk of the town.










This is how teams are currently placed at the time of writing this.

ipl points table 2019

(Image credit: IPL)


You can watch Pant's fireworks here: www.iplt20.com.
