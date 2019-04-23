Delhi Capitals Climb to the Top Spot on IPL Points Table and Fans are in Disbelief

The last time Delhi was on Top of a table, I was reading Air Pollution data. #RRvDC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 22, 2019

Has Delhi ever topped the table since the inception of IPL in 2008 ?? NO.

But now, they have achieved it. Congratulations @DelhiCapitals .

Rahane back in form and Delhi wins. #DCvRR #IPL2019 @SGanguly99 @MohammadKaif pic.twitter.com/mXtMTx1I32 — सुधांशु शेखर तिवारी (@sudha2shekhar) April 22, 2019

Delhi Capitals reaching the Top of the table is a good sign for Men from the North this season.#RRvsDC — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 22, 2019

Delhi folks (and fans), a screengrab for the ages! Top of the IPL table.. after how long? pic.twitter.com/dWswpCvvJK — Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 22, 2019

Delhi Capitals fans after seeing themselves at the top of the table #RRvsDC #IPL pic.twitter.com/qM6msTdP8X — SJ (@50shadesfshrey) April 22, 2019

Delhi is on top of the table. Again. After almost a decade. Unbelievable. #RRvDC — Statistictictic (@Shreya_Sagwal) April 22, 2019

When was the last time Delhi were top of the table — LacaJet (@ThatGuyJSR) April 22, 2019

This is for the first time since 2012 IPL that Delhi are at top of the table in the second half. Wow! — Abhay (@IamAbGupta) April 23, 2019

An unbeaten Match winning knock.

And lifted Delhi to top of the points table. 78 runs just 36

Wat an innings by @RishabPant777 #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/09gxHVbjoo — ப.வெ.கார்த்திகேயன் (@pvkarthi) April 22, 2019

Delhi topping the points table?



I have seen everything in life. #RRvDC — SAGAR (@shyggar) April 22, 2019

Delhi supporters after seeing themselves on top of #IPL2019 table for the first time .#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/lVkynMVl36 — swaadanusar (@swaadanusar) April 22, 2019

When i seen first time .. Delhi Capitals on top of the chart.. #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/FCb1Us9KsY — Varun Kumar Singh (@VarunKumar65) April 22, 2019

Delhi on top pic.twitter.com/vEBkqJ8hIg — حنا Heena (@Hkizhere) April 22, 2019

Rishabh Pant will be very proud of this innings. Difference between promise and what a proper pro does. Look forward to seeing many more of these. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2019