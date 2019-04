Delhi Capitals Climb to the Top Spot on IPL Points Table and Fans are in Disbelief

The last time Delhi was on Top of a table, I was reading Air Pollution data. #RRvDC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 22, 2019

Has Delhi ever topped the table since the inception of IPL in 2008 ?? NO.

But now, they have achieved it. Congratulations @DelhiCapitals .

Rahane back in form and Delhi wins. #DCvRR #IPL2019 @SGanguly99 @MohammadKaif pic.twitter.com/mXtMTx1I32 — सुधांशु शेखर तिवारी (@sudha2shekhar) April 22, 2019

Delhi Capitals reaching the Top of the table is a good sign for Men from the North this season.#RRvsDC — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 22, 2019

Delhi folks (and fans), a screengrab for the ages! Top of the IPL table.. after how long? pic.twitter.com/dWswpCvvJK — Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 22, 2019

Delhi Capitals fans after seeing themselves at the top of the table #RRvsDC #IPL pic.twitter.com/qM6msTdP8X — SJ (@50shadesfshrey) April 22, 2019

Delhi is on top of the table. Again. After almost a decade. Unbelievable. #RRvDC — Statistictictic (@Shreya_Sagwal) April 22, 2019

When was the last time Delhi were top of the table — LacaJet (@ThatGuyJSR) April 22, 2019

This is for the first time since 2012 IPL that Delhi are at top of the table in the second half. Wow! — Abhay (@IamAbGupta) April 23, 2019

An unbeaten Match winning knock.

And lifted Delhi to top of the points table. 78 runs just 36

Wat an innings by @RishabPant777 #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/09gxHVbjoo — ப.வெ.கார்த்திகேயன் (@pvkarthi) April 22, 2019

Delhi topping the points table?



I have seen everything in life. #RRvDC — SAGAR (@shyggar) April 22, 2019

Delhi supporters after seeing themselves on top of #IPL2019 table for the first time .#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/lVkynMVl36 — swaadanusar (@swaadanusar) April 22, 2019

When i seen first time .. Delhi Capitals on top of the chart.. #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/FCb1Us9KsY — Varun Kumar Singh (@VarunKumar65) April 22, 2019

Delhi on top pic.twitter.com/vEBkqJ8hIg — حنا Heena (@Hkizhere) April 22, 2019

Rishabh Pant will be very proud of this innings. Difference between promise and what a proper pro does. Look forward to seeing many more of these. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2019

When was the last time you saw Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils) on top of IPL's points table?Despite Ajinkya Rahane glorious ton for Rajasthan Royals, it was Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant's combined efforts that helped Delhi Capitals register a six-wicket win over the hosts at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. This was DC's seventh win in the ongoing season and the victory meant Shreyas Iyer-led side climbing to the top spot with 14 points in their bag.Rahane announced his return to form with his second IPL century and added 130 runs with Steve Smith (50 off 32) to propel Rajasthan to 191 for 6.In response, Shikhar Dhawan (54 off 27) showed intent right from the start before Rishabh Pant (78* off 36) walked in and sent Rajasthan bowlers all around the park. Delhi chased down the total with four deliveries to spare.Delhi fans, who had last seen their team at the top spot back in 2012 (and 2009) were in for a treat and perhaps many were left in disbelief.Pant's glorious knock was the talk of the town This is how teams are currently placed at the time of writing this.(Image credit: IPL You can watch Pant's fireworks here: www.iplt20.com