Twitter Imagines Dhawan's Reaction After Ingram Denies Him Maiden IPL Ton With a Six

Shikhar Dhawan's innings today isn't just a shot in the arm for #DelhiCapitals. It bodes well for India too. He needed the runs. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2019

Dhawan at the presentation : " Century doesn't matter as long as I help the team to get over the line, It's just a number." pic.twitter.com/j6BVC0y7e3 — Akki (@CrickPotato1) April 12, 2019

Meanwhile Shikhar Dhawan showing his score to Colin Ingram who stole his century. #KKRvDC #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/96FiM7nGvi — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 12, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan to Colin Ingram after Ingram hit that six pic.twitter.com/nK7TAdQ0MX — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) April 12, 2019

Dhawan will uninstall Instagram today. 😂#DCvKKR — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 12, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan after watching winning six by colin ingram 😂😂#KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/2kd7jujg9f — Ambuj Pandey (@Im__AmBuJ) April 12, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan again displayed the “team-before-individual” attitude.



Batting at 97, his partner Ingram ended the match with a 6 with an over remaining.



Shikhar’s reaction?

See pix:



Image 1: Applauding the 6



Image 3: Smiling



Bravo!@SDhawan25 #KKRvDC #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/hCb5BxSdAc — Tejas Mehta (@itejasmehta) April 12, 2019

Colin Ingram smashed it with the six when Dhawan needed 3 runs to register his maiden T20 century and Shikhar was the first one to applaud the winning shot... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 12, 2019

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan led from the front and registered his highest score in IPL on Friday night to guide his team to a thumping 7-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground Eden Gardens.Dhawan, who had accumulated only 152 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.33 and strike rate of 116.03, meant only business when he came out to bat against KKR in front of a packed stadium.The 33-year-old left-hander smashed 11 boundaries and two maximums in his stunning knock but missed out on a century in the 19th over of DC's chase.Needing only 12 runs from the last 2 overs, Colin Ingram took the charge and belted 14 in 6 balls to seal DC's consecutive victory in the IPL. While there was plenty of time for Dhawan to hit his maiden IPL ton (and in all T20 cricket), Ingram smashed a six on the penultimate ball of 19th over, when the visitors required 5 to win in 8 deliveries. Dhawan remained unbeaten on 97.Seeing Dhawan miss out on a well-deserved century, cricket fans on Twitter couldn't help but imagine his reaction after being denied the triple figures by Ingram's match-winning six.But what was Dhawan's real reaction?“I knew it could have been my first T20 hundred but the team goal is more important and so I took that single rather than taking a big risk,” Dhawan said during the post-match presentation.Delhi Capitals won the match by 7 wickets with 7 deliveries to spare. With this victory, DC has climbed to 4th spot in the IPL points table.