Twitter Imagines Dhawan's Reaction After Ingram Denies Him Maiden IPL Ton With a Six
While there was plenty of time for Shikhar Dhawan to hit his maiden IPL ton (and in all T20 cricket), Colin Ingram smashed a six on the penultimate ball of 19th over, helping Delhi Capitals register a thumping victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Image by PTI.
Dhawan, who had accumulated only 152 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.33 and strike rate of 116.03, meant only business when he came out to bat against KKR in front of a packed stadium.
The 33-year-old left-hander smashed 11 boundaries and two maximums in his stunning knock but missed out on a century in the 19th over of DC's chase.
Shikhar Dhawan's innings today isn't just a shot in the arm for #DelhiCapitals. It bodes well for India too. He needed the runs.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2019
Needing only 12 runs from the last 2 overs, Colin Ingram took the charge and belted 14 in 6 balls to seal DC's consecutive victory in the IPL. While there was plenty of time for Dhawan to hit his maiden IPL ton (and in all T20 cricket), Ingram smashed a six on the penultimate ball of 19th over, when the visitors required 5 to win in 8 deliveries. Dhawan remained unbeaten on 97.
Seeing Dhawan miss out on a well-deserved century, cricket fans on Twitter couldn't help but imagine his reaction after being denied the triple figures by Ingram's match-winning six.
Dhawan's reaction to Ingram's Six #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/jRt3ZKgxFB— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) April 12, 2019
Dhawan fans waiting for colin ingram😂 #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/YBbpT0FQHW— Saurabh Singh (@saurabh30897) April 12, 2019
Dhawan at the presentation : " Century doesn't matter as long as I help the team to get over the line, It's just a number." pic.twitter.com/j6BVC0y7e3— Akki (@CrickPotato1) April 12, 2019
#KKRvsDC— Jaimin Morbia (@jaimeme_morbia) April 12, 2019
Colin Ingram: Sorry mate,Team comes First..
Dhawan: Yes of course..!! pic.twitter.com/ec7XcvW7ym
Meanwhile Shikhar Dhawan showing his score to Colin Ingram who stole his century. #KKRvDC #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/96FiM7nGvi— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 12, 2019
#Dhawan hugging Ingram after that six.— Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) April 12, 2019
97* Century Missed 😐 #KKRvDC #DC pic.twitter.com/AQmQK3ATII
Shikhar Dhawan to Colin Ingram after Ingram hit that six pic.twitter.com/nK7TAdQ0MX— Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) April 12, 2019
Dhawan will uninstall Instagram today. 😂#DCvKKR— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 12, 2019
Shikhar Dhawan after watching winning six by colin ingram 😂😂#KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/2kd7jujg9f— Ambuj Pandey (@Im__AmBuJ) April 12, 2019
Dhawan with Ingram in Dressing room #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/3SHzVqaAU8— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) April 12, 2019
When Ingram said, "Team comes first mate" #Dhawan #Ingram #DCvsKKR #IPL2019 #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/v7YejinW52— Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) April 12, 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Off field picture of Dhawan and Ingram #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/rLRw7c1jxm— (@Kashyap_ocean) April 12, 2019
#KKRvDC— Romesh sachdev (@sarcasticroms) April 12, 2019
Dhawan to Ingram right now:- pic.twitter.com/s6y4B1kk4b
When Ingram smashed that six.— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 12, 2019
Dhawan: #KKRvDC #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/2SiN7q5CT1
Shikhar Dhawan Waiting Colin ingram in dressing room— Rakesh Vijay (@Sarcastic_broo) April 12, 2019
:-#KKRvDC #Shikhar pic.twitter.com/lReQoQ27vw
But what was Dhawan's real reaction?
“I knew it could have been my first T20 hundred but the team goal is more important and so I took that single rather than taking a big risk,” Dhawan said during the post-match presentation.
Shikhar Dhawan again displayed the “team-before-individual” attitude.— Tejas Mehta (@itejasmehta) April 12, 2019
Batting at 97, his partner Ingram ended the match with a 6 with an over remaining.
Shikhar’s reaction?
See pix:
Image 1: Applauding the 6
Image 3: Smiling
Bravo!@SDhawan25 #KKRvDC #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/hCb5BxSdAc
Colin Ingram smashed it with the six when Dhawan needed 3 runs to register his maiden T20 century and Shikhar was the first one to applaud the winning shot...— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 12, 2019
Delhi Capitals won the match by 7 wickets with 7 deliveries to spare. With this victory, DC has climbed to 4th spot in the IPL points table.
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Palpatine Returns to Rule in Star Wars' 9th Film 'The Rise of Skywalker'
- Indians Love Jon Snow and GoT: Insta Data Reveals India Most Excited for Finale in Asia
- Best Headphones to Buy for Every PUBG Mobile Fan
- Jadeja's Outrageous Six to Ben Stokes is Now a Hilarious Meme
- Jio Vivo Cricket Offer: Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo V15 And V15 Pro
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s