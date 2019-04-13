Twitter Imagines Dhawan's Reaction After Ingram Denies Him Maiden IPL Ton With a Six

Shikhar Dhawan's innings today isn't just a shot in the arm for #DelhiCapitals. It bodes well for India too. He needed the runs. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2019

Dhawan at the presentation : " Century doesn't matter as long as I help the team to get over the line, It's just a number." pic.twitter.com/j6BVC0y7e3 — Akki (@CrickPotato1) April 12, 2019

Meanwhile Shikhar Dhawan showing his score to Colin Ingram who stole his century. #KKRvDC #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/96FiM7nGvi — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 12, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan to Colin Ingram after Ingram hit that six pic.twitter.com/nK7TAdQ0MX — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) April 12, 2019

Dhawan will uninstall Instagram today. 😂#DCvKKR — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 12, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan after watching winning six by colin ingram 😂😂#KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/2kd7jujg9f — Ambuj Pandey (@Im__AmBuJ) April 12, 2019

Bravo!@SDhawan25 #KKRvDC #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/hCb5BxSdAc — Tejas Mehta (@itejasmehta) April 12, 2019

Colin Ingram smashed it with the six when Dhawan needed 3 runs to register his maiden T20 century and Shikhar was the first one to applaud the winning shot... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 12, 2019