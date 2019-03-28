

So much so often depends on little things. Only 3 inside the circle, a top Yorker nullified and Russell unleashed

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 27, 2019



Ashwin this is what you call karma #IPL12 #KKRvsKXIP



— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 27, 2019





See Ashwin looking so frustrated after russel getting saved because of law of cricket. Karma hits back. #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/DERDQHq20e



— Gowthaman (@Gowthaman_Rockz) March 27, 2019





Don't blame Ashwin guys for that field placement error. He was busy checking if Uthappa was outside his crease #KKRvKXIP #Russell

— Raman Poddar (@ramanpoddar07) March 27, 2019



Ashwin didn't know what to do and when to do. pic.twitter.com/osBwUqGQQB

— Srikanth Pandya (@PandyaSrikanth) March 28, 2019



Interviewer : Wat was the reason for today's loss ?



Ashwin : I didn't get chance to Mankad Russell.#KKRvKXIP #KXIPvKKR



— Kuptaan (@Kuptaan) March 27, 2019





So no ball (wrong field setting) did cost the match for Punjab, but it was Ashwin's fault not Shami's fault, because of Ashwin's poor captaincy @lionsdenkxip lost the match #KKRvKXIP

— Amar Rana 🇮🇳 (@amar_tilakrana) March 27, 2019



1. How batsman sees Ashwin



2. How non-striker sees Ashwin pic.twitter.com/BQn19NwC84



— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 27, 2019





This match is a perfect example of how captaincy can cost you a game.

If Ashwin was bit more proactive to take 4 fielders inside the circle , things could have been a lot different for KXIP.

Fielding lapse costed them the match. #KKRvKXIP

— Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) March 27, 2019



The crucial mistake from Ashwin has to be the game-changing moment, Ashwin forgot his rulebook today, good that he took blame to himself. But that Shami's precise firey yorker was majestic #KKRvsKXIP #SaddaPunjab



— amey guthe (@amey_guthe) March 27, 2019





Brain Fade moment for Ashwin! Russell stays even after being bowled!! Well Jos buttler sent you regards!! ' Karma Is a real Bitch' #KKRvKXIP #VIVOIPL



— Ashutosh Naik (@ashunaik23) March 27, 2019

