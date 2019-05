Twitter Runs After Amit Mishra With Memes For Obstructing the Field in IPL Eliminator

Amit Mishra: India's Best Batsmen.

No bowler, no fielder, no keeper could get him out.



It required the entire field. pic.twitter.com/VyiOFCm7Ka — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 8, 2019

Amit Mishra a typical Delhiite - changing lanes in traffic and hoping there are no consequences. #DCvSRH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 8, 2019

Amit Mishra legendary runner between wickets since forever — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 8, 2019

Time to plug the funniest run-out in history of IPL



Amit Mishra even that time

#DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/3OxBiwPXsO — Shrii (@4th_Umpire_) May 8, 2019

Amit Mishra running on the pitch be like #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/QmElijO0nL — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 8, 2019

Amit Mishra trying a Googly while running on the wicket also‍♂️#DCvSRH — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 8, 2019

after out in sensible situation amit mishra to DC #DCvSRH #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/u5LeRlq3cJ — Sourabh Sharma (@Sourabh335702) May 8, 2019

Amit Mishra & I have same strategy while running, can't run so will block wickets. School ki yaad dila di #IPL2019 #DCvSRH — Saurav Mehta (@sauravmehta) May 8, 2019

The Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday grabbed more than the usual eyeballs after Amit Mishra was adjudged out for obstructing the field. The only player to get dismissed in such fashion after Yusuf Pathan in IPL.The crucial match came down to the last over with Delhi Capitals needing two runs to win off three balls with Mishra on strike.On the fourth delivery of Khaleel Ahmed's over, Mishra went for the big one which he missed. Then, he took off for a single and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha aimed at the stumps. He missed it as well.Khaleel then collected the ball and took an aim at the non-striker's end. Mishra changed his track while running and the throw hit him on the arm, in front of the stumps.Initially given not out by field umpire S Ravi, the decision went upstairs and Mishra was adjudged out for obstructing the field.Witnessing the comedy of errors on the field, IPL fans on Twitter used the opportunity to meme the incident at the expense of Amit Mishra.Delhi eventually emerged winners as they beat Hyderabad by 2 wickets and a ball to spare. They will compete with the mighty CSK on Friday to eye a spot in the big finals against Mumbai Indians.