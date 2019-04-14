SPONSORED BY
Virat Kohli's RCB Registers its Maiden IPL Victory and Twitter is Royally Surprised

After remaining winless in their previous six outings, Royal Challengers Bangalore finally registered their maiden victory in IPL when they took on Kings XI Punjab at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
Image by IPL / BCCI.
If you are an RCB fan and somehow managed to miss out on Saturday's contest, here's some exciting news for you.

After going without a single win in their previous six outings in the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore finally registered their maiden victory when they took on Kings XI Punjab at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Put in to bat first, KXIP's Chris Gayle smashed an unbeaten 64-ball 99 against his former team, a knock that included 10 fours and five maximums. His fireworks played a key role in helping Punjab finish at 173 for 4 in their designated 20 overs.

In response, RCB skipper Virat Kohli once again led from the front and gave a steady start with his 53-ball 67. Mr 360 degree AB de Villiers (59 off 38) and Marcus Stoinis (28* off 16) then played crucial roles and helped Bangalore break their six-match losing streak.

The victory meant a lot for RCB and the tweets below are a testament.








That RCB could win a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League left fans scratching their heads. Astonishment, happiness, disbelief - all were felt and expressed by them on Twitter through memes.


















































