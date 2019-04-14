Virat Kohli's RCB Registers its Maiden IPL Victory and Twitter is Royally Surprised
After remaining winless in their previous six outings, Royal Challengers Bangalore finally registered their maiden victory in IPL when they took on Kings XI Punjab at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.
Image by IPL / BCCI.
Put in to bat first, KXIP's Chris Gayle smashed an unbeaten 64-ball 99 against his former team, a knock that included 10 fours and five maximums. His fireworks played a key role in helping Punjab finish at 173 for 4 in their designated 20 overs.
In response, RCB skipper Virat Kohli once again led from the front and gave a steady start with his 53-ball 67. Mr 360 degree AB de Villiers (59 off 38) and Marcus Stoinis (28* off 16) then played crucial roles and helped Bangalore break their six-match losing streak.
The victory meant a lot for RCB and the tweets below are a testament.
YAAAAASSSS!!!! FINALLY! WE DID OUR WAITING FOR THESE TWO POINTS. FOR THIS W. #playBold #KXIPvRCB #VIVOIPL2019— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 13, 2019
A victory to cherish for the @RCBTweets here in Mohali 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/vdUitnvd4R— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2019
That RCB could win a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League left fans scratching their heads. Astonishment, happiness, disbelief - all were felt and expressed by them on Twitter through memes.
When I tell that RCB won the match, ppl be like :#KXIPvRCB#IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/rOMIskdzwQ— CSK wala Pradhumn (@pradhumn_pratap) April 13, 2019
RCBians after winning their 1st match of the season#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/LtdADhRp0K— Yash (@YashR06) April 13, 2019
RCB fans coming out from underground— Nilesh Alone (@NileshAlone143) April 13, 2019
#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/2d3gGS7D9u
Kudos to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, RCB registers its first win this season. Sending hugs to RCB fans #RCBvKXIP #KXIPvRCB #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/Hy2OPMnjU5— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 13, 2019
VK-ABD show and RCB won the match #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/3NwSMV5XPy— R A N (@engineerdhir) April 13, 2019
Virat Kohli's reaction after RCB finally won a match #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/JdBQXLWNYe— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) April 13, 2019
#KXIPvRCB— NaMo (Nayan Mongia ) (@Original_Namo) April 13, 2019
RCB Defeat speaking to RCB Victory pic.twitter.com/CMgzBIBgyd
#RCB first victory.. pic.twitter.com/ZNn9BJOokh— ✯சண்டியர்✯ (@BoopatyMurugesh) April 13, 2019
RCB fans right now. #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/uC4Rv0v6nr— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 13, 2019
RCB registered it's first win in IPL 2019— Samit Mansuri (@samit_mansuri) April 13, 2019
Meanwhile kholi & de Villiers right now:-#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/QLusIH1j5t
What we RCB are feeling ri8 now#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/bRoqtmZugu— Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) April 13, 2019
Time to Celebrate..❤— Troll CSK Haters™ (@CSK_Offl) April 13, 2019
| #KxipvRCB | pic.twitter.com/I7oKvZ5z6Y
Meanwhile Virat showing his win to Gautam Gambhir ..be like #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/DIVvF3I9Et— Varun Kumar Singh (@VarunKumar65) April 13, 2019
RCB fans right now -#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/79eo3pFbG9— श्रिया (@memeswalichhori) April 13, 2019
RCB fans be like #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/0sd9sJTMwD— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) April 13, 2019
RCB finally win a match and still they are at the bottom of the table. #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/KEbuKq3WuO— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 13, 2019
Zyada khush mat ho, abhi bhi points table mein last hai RCB. #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/5tsF5G3N2A— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 13, 2019
