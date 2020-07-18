BUZZ

3-MIN READ

IPL 2020 May Take Place in UAE and Cricket Fans Have Already Taken Off With Memes

File image / News18 CricketNext.

Indian cricketers, who have not played since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could well resume their training in Dubai, the likelihood of which will increase significantly if the UAE gets to host the IPL 2020 edition.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
With the ongoing England-West Indies Test match series, the hopes of seeing a full-fledged twenty-twenty cricket tournament may soon become a reality with the return of IPL 2020 season.

As India crosses the million mark of affected persons by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Arab Emirates has now emerged as the top contender to host India's training camp along with Ahmedabad and Dharamsala being the other options discussed at the BCCI Apex Council meeting.

Indian cricketers, who have not played since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could well resume their training in Dubai, the likelihood of which will increase significantly if the UAE gets to host the cash-rich league.

The issue was discussed in the virtual Apex Council meeting on Friday but the final call will be taken by the IPL Governing Council.

"If the IPL is held in the UAE, then it only makes sense the Indian cricketers train there before the tournament. They have a good infrastructure in place. UAE is the most likely choice for the IPL with India getting increasingly unsafe (due to COVID-19)," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

As the news broke out, the fans yearning to watch the delayed IPL 2020 edition went on an overdrive with memes.

That Dhoni may also be a part of the tournament and head Chennai Super Kings campaign wasn't lost on fans.

Besides UAE, Sri Lanka has also offered to host the IPL. The UAE partially staged the tournament in 2014 due to the general elections in India.

