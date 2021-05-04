IPL 2021 Got Cancelled and Desi Cricket Fans are Trying to Bat Off the Sadness With Memes

The BCCI announced on Tuesday that it has taken an inevitable decision of postponing IPL 2021 with immediate effect after multiple cases of coronavirus were reported from various IPL franchises. Rajeev Shukla, the Vice President of BCCI told News18 that all the office bearers and council members have together decided after talking to all stakeholders including the franchises and broadcasters that for now it should be suspended. He added that after a while they would take a call when it will be resumed. He added that all precautions have been taken but still keeping in mind the health of players and support staff we have taken the decision.

In a statement, the BCCI said, “The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind." It added, “These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times." The decision comes after SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals tested positive on Tuesday, making it a total of 4 players in three different franchises getting infected. Adding CSK bowling coach l Balaji to it makes it 4 camps with active Covid-19 cases currently.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, cricket fans on Twitter were devastated and expressed their sadness of the little ray of positivity being cancelled.

A day without IPL match 😩 pic.twitter.com/cUfd7dDwOf— COLONEL (@BCCInot) May 3, 2021

#IPLCovidBreachBREAKING NEWS…IPL got suspended due to covid-19.Le RAC team right now. pic.twitter.com/JyuoNqoeJF — 🌼Nitu Raj🌼 (@realnituraj) May 4, 2021

* IPL 2021 Suspended *Ranveer Singh : pic.twitter.com/iYFuiprnkq — Bharatiya Web Series (@bharatiya_web) May 4, 2021

The tournament was facing a lot of flak recently, with many criticising the organisers for conducting the league despite India recording over 3 lakh covid-19 cases daily. Hashtags like #CancelIPL too were seen trending for quite some time.

The immediate priority for BCCI is to arrange safe passage for their overseas players. With Australia banning all flights from India, the fate of the Australian contingent hangs in a balance. As for the Kiwis, they can still fly out to their county so can the English cricketers, but they will have to quarantine in govt. specified hotels for 10 days and undergo tests on the 2nd and the 8th day. Another issue here will be most transit flights are from UAE and that stands suspended. Bangladesh cricketers can hop across the border by road if need be with air route suspended.

