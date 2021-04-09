MI vs RCB is Still a Few Hours Away But IPL 2021 Memes Have Already Set the Internet on Fire

Yep, it is that time of the year when cricket takes over our social media timelines and lives (for the loyal fans of cricket at least) for weeks that follow. If you haven’t gotten the memo already, we are talking about the upcoming season of IPL 2021 that goes on the floors in just a few hours on Friday. On the opening night of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will roll out the carpets for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Blues battle the Reds in the opening clash of the IPL and millions of fans all over have patiently waited for this day to arrive. Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9, 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

With big names and big stage involved, both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eying to start the tournament opener on Friday (April 9) with a bang.

Of course, with IPL comes plenty of memes and the fans have thronged to social media to express their excitement ahead of the big clash.

#IPL2021 #MIvRCB @RCBTweets@mipaltanMI fans after noticing that , MI has never won any of their seasons opening matches since 2013. pic.twitter.com/PpT8tTyc7v— Akshay Pawar (@AkshayP02963194) April 9, 2021

when you know #IPL2021 will starts from tomorrow but exams are also near:- pic.twitter.com/NiM76jKxBK— Sonam Rajak✨ (@_sarcastic_sona) April 8, 2021

is it going to be last IPL of MS Dhoni: #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/IfFiCs0bJe— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 8, 2021

Pls open #IPL2021After ipl start. After ipl end pic.twitter.com/seZuVU93e2— Sameer (@sameersheikh45) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the tournament is set to start on April 9 and will end on May 30 with the final at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad — the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The 8 teams will play across six cities with each side playing in four venues out of the decided ones. This time around, there will be no home advantage for any team as none of the franchises will get to play at their home stadiums.

A total of 56 matches will be played with 11 double-headers across the months of April and May.

