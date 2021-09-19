CHANGE LANGUAGE
IPL 2021 is Finally Here and Excited Fans are Stocking Up on Hilarious Memes

IPL 2021 returns with Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings in UAE on Sunday. (File image / IPL)

IPL 2021 returns with Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The day cricket fans in the country had eagerly waited for is here. IPL 2021 is back and the first clash since the tournament was suspended in May will see two big guns- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings- kickstarting the proceedings ever since the rising Covid-19 cases in India brought the cash-rich league to a screeching halt. Notably, the last contest was played on May 2 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, where the former had triumphed by 7 wickets.

The second half of IPL 2021 has now been shifted to the UAE but that hasn’t come in the way of excited fans who are now waiting for the clock to hit 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

With the action only a few hours away, fans took to Twitter to welcome the return of IPL 2021 with fitting memes.

Meanwhile, a majority of the teams will be fielding different squads from the India leg as they have been affected by withdrawals of several overseas stars denting their hopes. Rajasthan Royals were already without Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer but Jos Buttler is also not available now. Kolkata Knight Riders don’t have their pace spearhead, Pat Cummins. Delhi Capitals are without Chris Woakes. Sunrisers Hyderabad won’t have big-hitting Jonny Bairstow. The list goes on.

first published:September 19, 2021, 12:00 IST