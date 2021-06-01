'See You Soon': IPL 2021 to Resume in UAE and Cricket Fans are Celebrating Reunion With Memes

The Covid-19 wave came along and swept everything in its path. India came to a halt and outdoor activities became a strict no-no to curb the spread of the deadly infection. IPL 2021, much like everything else in the country, faced the brunt, and shutters were downed on the cricket carnival for the safety of cricketers and everyone associated with the tournament. But now there is some good news for the cricket fans. BCCI SGM recently announced that the second phase of IPL 2021 would be held in the September-October window in the UAE. It’s worth noting that the dates are yet to be announced.

This, however, hasn’t stopped the cricket-loving fans from rejoicing the fact that they will get to witness the rest of the tournament. Yes, there were memes too.

According to a report in InsideSport.com the IPL is supposed to restart on September 17, and the final will be played on October 10.

But there is a lot of work to be done in this regard. These dates will be clashing with the CPL 2021 — August 28 to September 19 — and the BCCI wants its dates to be advanced by 7-10 days, so that all the players in the league can take part in the IPL as well. The BCCI will put in a request to the Caribbean board, according to the report.

