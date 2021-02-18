Preity Zinta's Reaction After Buying Shahrukh Khan for Punjab Kings is Picture Perfect

In a moment of light-hearted fun amid all the drama and excitement surrounding the IPL 2021 auction, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta let out a scream after her team bought uncapped all-rounder Shahrukh Khan for Rs 5.25 crore.

Khan was picked up by Punjab Kings against a starting price of Rs 20 lakh. Following the bid, an excited Preity turned to the Kolkata Knight Riders' table and screamed "We got Shahrukh".

KKR, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's team, was populated by Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan.

Shahrukh Khan, the cricketer, is a 25-year-old is a big-hitting middle-order batsman who is quick to get the 30s and 40s that are so important in T20. Making his T20 debut with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2018, Khan was soon noticed for his skills and became popular playing for the Tamil Nadu premier league.

Khan, incidentally, is named after Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

The fact that there are two Shah Rukhs in this year's IPL did not go unnoticed by the internet and Preity's very obvious enthusiasm at scoring Shah Rukh went viral on the internet, further sealing the joke.

IPL's official Twitter handle tweeted Zinta's reaction on their page with the caption, "When you get a certain 'Shahrukh Khan' in your side".

Punjab Kings also tweeted about the coincidence with an SRK meme.

The video has been going viral since and many have started making memes as well.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul believes his team is currently missing a few key parts, most notably a fast bowler and a middle-order batsman who can win them games and even close down close ones. PK started the 2020 season well but lost a number of close games and as a result, missed out on the playoffs.

Owner Preity Zinta also spoke about the pressure of having a big purse for the auction and how they would be approaching the 2021 edition of the auction.