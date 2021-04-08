buzz

'IPL Cancel Na Ho': Spike in Covid-19 Cases in India Has Dampened the Spirits of Desi Cricket Fans

IPL 2021.

With restrictions announced in several parts of the country and Covid-19 cases spiking by the day, cricket fans who have been waiting for the much-awaited season of IPL 2021 are worried.

Indian cricket fans are growing nervous by the minute as daily Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise. Fresh curbs and lockdowns have been put in place by state governments in several parts of India to break the chain of coronavirus. With restrictions announced and cases spiking by the day, fans who have been waiting for the much-awaited season of IPL 2021 are worried, to say the least. Add cricketers who have tested positive for Covid-19 to the equation and things don’t look pretty.

Along with some players, ground staff and members of different teams have tested positive. Even though most of them have managed to recover in time, so many cases have already have raised questions — if the league should go forward or not. Mumbai, one of the venues for the tournament, is one the worst-hit places in India, but the board has refused to move matches from there. With this, the numbers could just swell.

The fans and followers of the tournament have, in the past few days, showed concern and are now praying to the heavens that IPL 2021 kicks off with no hiccups.

There were, however, many who were of the opinion of shuttering the cricket tournament so as to pull possible brakes on Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the tournament is set to start on April 9 and will end on May 30 with the final at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad — the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The 8 teams will play across six cities with each side playing in four venues out of the decided ones. This time around, there will be no home advantage for any team as none of the franchises will get to play at their home stadiums.

A total of 56 matches will be played with 11 double-headers across the months of April and May.

