'IPL Cancel Na Ho': Spike in Covid-19 Cases in India Has Dampened the Spirits of Desi Cricket Fans

Indian cricket fans are growing nervous by the minute as daily Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise. Fresh curbs and lockdowns have been put in place by state governments in several parts of India to break the chain of coronavirus. With restrictions announced and cases spiking by the day, fans who have been waiting for the much-awaited season of IPL 2021 are worried, to say the least. Add cricketers who have tested positive for Covid-19 to the equation and things don’t look pretty.

Along with some players, ground staff and members of different teams have tested positive. Even though most of them have managed to recover in time, so many cases have already have raised questions — if the league should go forward or not. Mumbai, one of the venues for the tournament, is one the worst-hit places in India, but the board has refused to move matches from there. With this, the numbers could just swell.

The fans and followers of the tournament have, in the past few days, showed concern and are now praying to the heavens that IPL 2021 kicks off with no hiccups.

BAS IPL CANCEL NA HOBAS IPL CANCEL NA HOBAS IPL CANCEL NA HOBAS IPL CANCEL NA HOBAS IPL CANCEL NA HO— Om (@Omnishad29) April 6, 2021

IPL cancel to nahi ho rha na?— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 5, 2021

i may look like okay but deep down inside, i'm praying this:- Bas #ipl cancel na ho plzzzzBas #ipl cancel na ho plzzzzBas #ipl cancel na ho plzzzzBas #ipl cancel na ho plzzzzBas #ipl cancel na ho plzzzz— Shruti~Mall❤ (@shrutzz_says) April 7, 2021

Jo lockdown karna hai karo, bas IPL cancel naa ho.— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) April 4, 2021

I am really hoping that IPL happens but if a single player gets covid positive during IPL then it will be better to just cancel it. Safety first.— Abhijeet (@KING__Ro45) April 4, 2021

Manifesting this: IPL Cancel na ho — (@why_so_logical) April 6, 2021

@imtiredffs ' commentary got me through last year. Pls IPL na cancel ho. pic.twitter.com/V166NktaA4— Paridhi Lohani (@paridhi_lohani) April 6, 2021

There were, however, many who were of the opinion of shuttering the cricket tournament so as to pull possible brakes on Covid-19 cases.

Lockdown karo but usse zyada important, IPL cancel kardo pls! https://t.co/3x2XBVAXT9— Ginny (@Velvetyvirgo) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the tournament is set to start on April 9 and will end on May 30 with the final at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad — the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The 8 teams will play across six cities with each side playing in four venues out of the decided ones. This time around, there will be no home advantage for any team as none of the franchises will get to play at their home stadiums.

A total of 56 matches will be played with 11 double-headers across the months of April and May.

