IPL Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal Greeting CSK's Dhoni With Folded Hands is Why We Love Cricket

Veteran cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following all over the globe and his fans usually leave no stones unturned to get one glimpse of the wicket-keeper batsman in person. Several fans in the past have breached security, sprinted to the pitch just to express their gratitude towards the man and on some instances even touched the cricketer's feet.

But what if we told you his recent "fan" interaction was with an opponent he was going to face later in the day?

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings came out for their second encounter of the IPL 2020 against the Rajasthan Royals who were set to play their maiden match of the season.

18-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was handed out a debut for his side Rajasthan Royals after his heroics in the U-19 World Cup this year, got the perfect opportunity to meet the legend in person after Dhoni won the toss and asked RR to bat first.

As Dhoni was seen greeting his opponents, fist-bumping them (pandemic effect), Jaiswal smiled and gestured MS with folded hands.

The photo of Jaiswal's "fanboy" moment instantly went viral on Twitter as fans called it a respectful gesture towards 39-year-old Indian cricketer.

"The impact of the senior pro and the simplicity of the debutant was pleasing to witness," noted one user.

This, however, isn't the only instance when Dhoni and a fan came face to face on the cricket field.

During the previous year's IPL season, two Mahi fans breached security to get up close with the Chennai Super Kings' skipper in an IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

In the same year, during the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand, fans at Hamilton witnessed something of the similar sorts unfold.

The incident happened when a fan paced to the ground and ran straight to Dhoni, who was keeping the stumps. Armed with an Indian flag, the delighted fan went down on his knees, then touched Mahi's feet and handed him the flag before being taken away by the authorities.

The highlights of the incident were aired during the second innings while India was chasing, leaving the commentators foxed.

Meanwhile, CSK emerged as the winners against the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Dhoni's CSK managed to cruise to the target of 163 set by MI with four deliveries and five wickets to spare.

