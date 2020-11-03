IPL Fans Imagine KKR's Reaction With Hilarious Memes as RCB, Delhi Capitals Qualify for Playoffs

All the permutation combinations between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were put to rest after the two teams locked horns at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

While Shreyas Iyer's DC won the match comfortably by 6 wickets, securing the #2 spot in the playoffs, RCB too got a ticket to the next round owing to their superior net run rate as compared to Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC is now all set to take Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1, while RCB too made the playoffs after their opponents took more than 17.3 overs to complete the task.

As for KKR, they will now be eyeing the Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad contest to be played on Tuesday. Notably, SRH has its fate in its own hands. A win would take them to the third spot, pushing RCB to the fourth, meaning the two teams will face each other in the Qualifier 2.

But if MI emerges victorious against the SRH, it will be all over for David Warner's squad, and KKR will qualify for the playoffs and face RCB.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Played Good Enough Cricket to Earn Qualification for Playoffs, Says Virat Kohli

With so much happening in the final days of IPL 2020 and Monday's match witnessing both DC and RCB qualifying, there were a lot of memes on the microblogging site Twitter.

Chal bhai tu bhi andar, main bhi andar pic.twitter.com/vBUciYBWZf — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2020

#DCvRCB Delhi Didn’t chase the score in 17.3 over and RCB qualify for playoffs even after losing Meanwhile #KKR fans To #DC pic.twitter.com/FC80mN8E1D — SONUAAAA❄️ (@_memeions_) November 2, 2020

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer right now -Dono bhai andar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ymXCf34J0A — Foofaji (@Foofaji01) November 2, 2020

Others:Will you qualify for playoffs??RCB fan: Before 17.3 over mark#RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/zmXwgT8MmP — Sachin Rajnale (@farzi_memer) November 2, 2020

#RCB qualifying playoffs even after losing 4 games in a row is like roaming on streets with no masks and still staying fit and fine without being infected from Corona Virus. #IPL2020 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 2, 2020

As for the match, DC chased down a target of 153 with six balls to spare. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (64) struck fine half-centuries to power DC to their target after their bowlers dished out a clinical performance and restricted RCB to 152 for seven. This was a much-needed victory for Capitals after four defeats in a row.