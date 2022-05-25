IPL Fans Remind Riyan Parag He is No Virat Kohli, Ask Him to Keep His 'Attitude' in Check

Riyan Parag found himself in a social media storm after the Rajasthan Royals’ cricketer gave his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin a death stare while trying to sneak in a single when there was none. Ashwin was facing the last delivery of the first innings when Yash Dayal delivered a wide and Parag sprinted to the other end. Ashwin, who stood his ground, watched in disbelief when Parag reached his end. Gujarat Titans’ wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha had no trouble in passing the ball to his bowler Dayal as Parag was run-out by 22 yards.

If this wasn’t enough, Parag fuming at his teammate Devdutt Padikkal for not relay-fetching the ball swiftly while saving what could have easily been a four also did not sit well with fans watching the Qualifier 1. To their credit, Parag’s dive saved a certain boundary while Padikkal’s pick-up and throw yielded no more than two runs, something that RR wanted in that situation when GT was chasing 189.

@ParagRiyan check ur stats in batting ur calling urself finisher /alrounder all u do is catch practice pic.twitter.com/TInt2B0Gud — retired Indian fan (@Sivasakthisrini) May 24, 2022

“Fix Your Attitude”

While many appreciated Parag’s intensity and love for the game, several others believed that the youngster could amp down his “attitude” and be a little “respectful” toward other cricketers.

Any petition to send Riyan Parag back to school for some basic manners learning #RRvsGT — Anindya SenChoudhary (@Anindya0703) May 24, 2022

No offense but riyan parag is the most immature youngster in the ipl according to me I'm sorry — Jenga (@toohotasummer) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag got to fix his attitude for a successful long run fr pic.twitter.com/RK5Gio8mRj — Kaur rmn (@theHeartyouOwn7) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag has the attitude of Virat Kohli and the skill of Riyan Parag. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 24, 2022

I wish my employers will hire me for the reason Riyan Parag is hired for RR. Full on entertainment, no work load, sledging seniors at times, and dance ofcourse — The Vipul Vaibhaw (@vipul__vaibhaw) May 24, 2022

This riyan parag literally abused harshal Patel, padikkal, siraj Mocked umpires unwantedly and didn't even got punished for it, Staring Ashwin as if it is Ashwin's mistake Pipe down boi, you're not replicating Virat, you're way worse than krunal. — Marc Spector (@sylesh146) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag will never make it to indian team with this attitude — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag starter pack.#GTvRR pic.twitter.com/ZZU7f98ZHU — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) May 25, 2022

Riyan Parag abusing Padikkal for absolutely no reason

This kid is going to get hurt real bad one day in front of his daddy #GTvsRR — Aditya (Siraj out) (@aditya__88) May 24, 2022

Day won't be long if Riyan parag keeps scolding his team mates one or other will scold him in return. — Sai (@akakrcb6) May 24, 2022

In the end, Gujarat Titans managed to cross the finishing line with 3 deliveries and 7 wickets to spare. Captain Hardik Pandya (40*) and dangerous David Miller (68*) spear-headed the GT run-chase with ease to propel the newly-formed franchise to their maiden IPL finals.

