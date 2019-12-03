Take the pledge to vote

IPL Fans Troll RCB for Asking NASA to Help Find Balls Hit By Kohli and ABD

'Could the #NASA team that found #VikramLander also help us find the cricket balls hit by ABD & Virat?' RCB's official Twitter account wrote.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
IPL Fans Troll RCB for Asking NASA to Help Find Balls Hit By Kohli and ABD
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) attempt at tickling the funny bone of social media users backfired on a day NASA found the crash site and debris of India's Chandrayaan-2 Vikram moon lander.

The lander was found following a tip from an Indian space enthusiast who examined pictures of the area of the moon taken by a US orbiting camera.

The site was located by Shanmuga Subramanian, who on his own, scoured the pictures taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbital Camera (LROC), NASA and Arizona State University announced on Monday confirming the find.

RCB, which boasts of having India skipper Virat Kohli and big-hitting former South Africa captain AB de Villiers in their roster, tweeted: "Could the #NASA team that found #VikramLander also help us find the cricket balls hit by ABD & Virat?"

The team had earlier posted a congratulatory tweet for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2.

"Congratulations @isro. Watching #Chandrayan2 take off was a fantastic sight! P.S. We have a special request for you, on behalf of our batsmen," RCB tweeted.

RCB's harmless attempt at making IPL fans laugh, however, fell flat.

Vikram lost contact with ISRO following its launch from Chandraayan-2 moon orbiter on September 6 when it tried to make a soft landing near the moon's south pole.

(With IANS inputs)

