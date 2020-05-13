IPL Franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore Throws Open Guessing Game With Unique Quiz

The indefinite postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the coronavirus lockdown has left cricket lovers disheartened.

In order to keep up the spirits of those who have been following the series, cricketers and the IPL franchises are sharing motivating and fun posts through social media.

Joining the league is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that took to Instagram to throw a challenge for its fans and followers.

The official handle of the team has shared a still which dominantly shows black and white lines but on looking carefully you can see a translucent reflection of a player. The challenge is to identify the cricketer who is also a part of the team.

The post has been captioned as “Can you tell us which Challenger we've hidden behind the lines? #PlayBold #SpotThePlayer"

Majority of the people in the comments section have guessed the player as England all-rounder Moeen Ali. The 32-year-old cricketer has been a part of Virat Kohli-led RCB since 2018.

Meanwhile, this year’s Indian Premier League has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement, Jay Shah, secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, “Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice”.