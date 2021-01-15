News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»'IPL, Own House': Mohammed Azharuddeen's Bucket List Goes Viral After 37-Ball Ton for Kerala
2-MIN READ

'IPL, Own House': Mohammed Azharuddeen's Bucket List Goes Viral After 37-Ball Ton for Kerala

BCCI photo / Manorama News (YouTube)

BCCI photo / Manorama News (YouTube)

Kerala star Mohammed Azharuddeen made batting look easy on Wednesday as he smacked 10 sixes and 9 fours for an unbeaten 137 off 54 balls handing his team victory over Mumbai in just 16 overs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen recently became a household name in India after his exploits in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai became the talking point of the Internet.

Veteran and explosive cricketer Virender Sehwag, in a tweet, said he enjoyed watching Azharuddeen's innings.

On Wednesday, chasing a stiff target of 197, Azharuddeen made it look a tad too easy as he smacked 10 sixes and 9 fours and remained unbeaten at 137 off 54 balls handing Kerala victory in just 16 overs. This was also Kerala's second straight win of the tournament.

This was the second-fastest century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, with Rishabh Pant's 32-ball ton in 2018 being the fastest.

Those who had witnessed blitzkrieg that unfolded at the Wankhede were all praises of the Kerala batsman. Following Azharuddeen's fireworks, Manorama News visited the talented cricketer's home in Kasargod and sat down with his family to talk about the much-praised innings.

The interview gave glimpses of the several accolades that Azharuddeen has been awarded in his cricketing career. The news channel also gave a peek at Kerala cricketer's inspiring bucket-list.

Also Read: WATCH: Mohammed Azharuddeen Smashes 37-Ball Ton, Kerala Make Mockery of Mumbai's 197-Run Target

What was on the list?

- IPL

- 4 Hundreds in a Ranji season

- Own House

- (Mercedes) Benz

- 2023 World Cup

Screenshot from a video uploaded by Manorama News

The goals set by Azharuddeen were pointed out by a user on Twitter.

Azharuddeen's assault took Mumbai by surprise, as Kerala smashed 65 runs in the first five overs. Azharuddeen took just 20 balls for his fifty. By the end of the 12th over, they were 165 for 1 with Azharuddeen already past his century. Robin Uthappa made 33 off 23 in an opening partnership worth 129 runs off just 57 balls.

Cricket fans were in awe of Kerala star's stunning and memorable knock.

Earlier, Mumbai had made 196 for 7 with Aditya Tare top-scoring with 42 off 31 while Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 off 32), Suryakumar Yadav (38 off 19) and Shivam Dube (26 off 13) also playing their part.


