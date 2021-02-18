IPL to Poha, Indian Twitter Gives Hilarious Desi Twist to 'Godzilla vs Kong' Memes

The legends will collide soon but the memes have already collided on the desi Internet.

With theatres having opened up slowly, two of the most enormous movie monsters are set to be at loggerheads as the trailer for Godzilla vs Kong came out to much excitement for the fans. The Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment collaboration on the monsters' shared universe comes after the recent spate of Monsterverse' Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

The film has been helmed by Hollywood director Adam Wingard and promises to fulfil promises of an epic cinematic experience. The makers behind the film have released more information and a premise of the plot that promises an exciting time for cinemagoers.

Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax*. *Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/ygUDjoXwT8— Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) January 24, 2021

With the anticipation sky-rocketing, netizens decided to do what they know best: meme the monsters in relatable scenarios.

Tu hi meri shab hai op pic.twitter.com/gg79Z01HVT— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 17, 2021

To be released on March 26, the film's trailer has upped levels of anticipation among Monster fans all over the world who cannot seem to wait for the film to come out in theatres. Some regular excitement for the trailer, some siding with either Kong or Godzilla and some age-old Monsterverse jokes took over Twitter as the trailer was dropped back in January.

The film which will also be released on HBO Max simultaneously, features Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler among others.

