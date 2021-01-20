IPS Officer Krishna Prakash Cinches Spot in World Book Of Records for Bagging 'Iron Man' Title

IPS officer Krishna Prakash who had won the 'Iron Man' title has made his way to the pages of the World Book of Records in a new achievement. Prakash is the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer, including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces, to earn the spot.

Back in 2017, he had completed the Ironman Triathlon, one of the most toughest sporting events in the world in France. The Triathlon is a three-day sporting event that requires participants to complete a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180.2 kilometre-long bicycle ride, and a 42.2-kilometre run within a set time frame of 16 to 17 hours as part of the triathlon.

Taking to Twitter, on Wednesday the IPS officer shared the news of his win. Prakash, who is the Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad, shared that he has made it to the World Book of Records. He wrote, "Honoured to become a part of 'World Book of Record Holders' for being the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces to earn the Iron Man title!" he wrote.

Honoured to become a part of 'World Book of Record Holders' for being the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces to earn the Iron Man title! 👮🎉🇮🇳Jai Hind 😊🇮🇳#IronMan #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ytk7MvxPRv — Krishna Prakash (@Krishnapips) January 20, 2021

The World Book of Records keeps track and verifies records from across the world. Prakash's achievement was hailed by netizens from all quarters including celebrities.

Actor Milind Soman, IPS officer Ravinderkumar Singhal and former Indian national champion Kaustubh Radhkar have previously completed and won the sporting challenge.