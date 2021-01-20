News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»IPS Officer Krishna Prakash Cinches Spot in World Book Of Records for Bagging 'Iron Man' Title
2-MIN READ

IPS Officer Krishna Prakash Cinches Spot in World Book Of Records for Bagging 'Iron Man' Title

IPS Krishna Prakash has become the first Indian Civil Servant to complete the race which requires immense mental and physical strength. (Credit: krishna Prakash/twitter)

IPS Krishna Prakash has become the first Indian Civil Servant to complete the race which requires immense mental and physical strength. (Credit: krishna Prakash/twitter)

The World Book of Records keeps track and verifies records from across the world. Prakash's achievement was hailed by netizens from all quarters including celebrities.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

IPS officer Krishna Prakash who had won the 'Iron Man' title has made his way to the pages of the World Book of Records in a new achievement. Prakash is the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer, including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces, to earn the spot.

Back in 2017, he had completed the Ironman Triathlon, one of the most toughest sporting events in the world in France. The Triathlon is a three-day sporting event that requires participants to complete a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180.2 kilometre-long bicycle ride, and a 42.2-kilometre run within a set time frame of 16 to 17 hours as part of the triathlon.

Taking to Twitter, on Wednesday the IPS officer shared the news of his win. Prakash, who is the Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad, shared that he has made it to the World Book of Records. He wrote, "Honoured to become a part of 'World Book of Record Holders' for being the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces to earn the Iron Man title!" he wrote.

The World Book of Records keeps track and verifies records from across the world. Prakash's achievement was hailed by netizens from all quarters including celebrities.

Actor Milind Soman, IPS officer Ravinderkumar Singhal and former Indian national champion Kaustubh Radhkar have previously completed and won the sporting challenge.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...