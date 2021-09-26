IPS Officer Points Out Loophole in 'Sooryavanshi' BTS Photo, Akshay Kumar Replies

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media on Saturday to announce that Sooryavanshi, the much-awaited cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty, will be releasing on Diwali this year. Akshay shared a behind-the-scene image from the sets of the film where he is seen chatting with Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who have cameos in the film. In his tweet, Akshay wrote, “So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021."

So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021 #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/xJqUuh2pMT— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2021

All the three actors play cops in the film and are wearing police uniforms in the photo. While fans were ecstatic following the announcement, IPS officer RK Vij found a loophole in the image and said in a tweet, “Inspector Saheb is sitting (Tan Kar) and SP Saheb is standing, it doesn’t happen like this, sir (The Inspector is sitting while the SP is standing, this doesn’t happen)."

Vij here is referring to the fact that Ranveer’s Simmba is lower in designation as compared to Ajay’s Singham and Akshay’s Sooryavanshi in Shetty’s universe. In his reply to Vij, Akshay said, “Sir, this behind-the-scenes photo. For us actors, the moment the cameras turn on, the protocols is followed. Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it."

The exchange between Akshay and Vij went viral on social media with Vij’s tweet getting over fifteen thousand likes.

The announcement of the film’s release came shortly after the Maharashtra government said theatres will be open in the state from October 22. Earlier Shetty took to Instagram to post a picture with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for allowing theatres to open. In the same post, he announced the release of Sooryavanshi. He wrote, “Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE… (sic)."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here