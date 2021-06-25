IPS Officer Seeks Suggestion on How to Convince Her Child to Attend Online Classes

The coronavirus pandemic has been taxing in more ways than one. People across the world have faced massive losses in businesses and jobs. The loss of life and the lack of COVID care facilities have also left many people in India helpless. It is during these times that children in most parts of the world have not been to schools for over a year. The majority of the schools are operating online where children are attending classes through various video calling applications. Even though it is true that this is possibly the safest way to teach or work, one cannot deny that the impact of virtual learning on the child and their parent’s mental health has not been great.

Many parents are finding it difficult to convince their children to attend online school. The problem with younger children is more severe as their attention span in comparison to older kids is lesser. An Indian Police Service officer named Monika Bharadwaj took to social media to discuss the same issue. Through her tweet, she informed how online classes for her young children is taking a toll on her ‘mental peace’. She sought suggestions from her virtual family in this regard. The police officer also revealed that she had already tried ‘inducement.’

For parents of very young children, #OnlineClasses are probably taking a toll on mental peace now. Any suggestions how the kids can be made to sit for the classes?PS: Despite not liking it, I have already tried inducement. — Monika Bhardwaj (@manabhardwaj) June 24, 2021

Quite a lot of users revealed how their struggles are similar and the problems that they are facing are ruining their peace too. A person informed, how his child always talks about cartoons when it comes to attending online classes. He also added that he and his family have utilised all their convincing skills in order to make the child seat for the class. A bunch of users too shared how children don’t listen to them in this matter.

We have been using all our convincing skills with inducement to make our 4 year old to sit for her classes. After classes, she asks for Masha & Bear & Simba…— Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) June 24, 2021

So true, I find it really difficult to make my child sit for the online classes. For each and every work, I m helping him.. I have doubts about the benefits of online classes for smaller kids. May be kids of Class III and beyond, are capable in terms of learning from online class— Sampa Kundu (@SampaKundu2014) June 24, 2021

Every word is true especially for younger ones, attending LKG classes online for the first time. It's an ordeal for them and an achievement for the parents to ensure that they keep sitting before the tab whether they learn something or not !— IM Wadhwa (@imwadhwa) June 24, 2021

आपने तो दुखती रग पकड़ ली. “सुझाव”एक तो सबका रूटीन बिगड़ा हुआ है ऊपर से २४ घंटे नेट . if the kid is not self aware and serious for his studies no suggestion can work to overcome from this problem. Attendance in online classes became just a formality now a days.— डॉ. कुमुद द्विवेदी (Dr. Kumud Dwivedi)🇮🇳 (@DDeivedi) June 24, 2021

An individual suggested that connecting the mobile or laptop to a big TV screen might turn out to be a useful idea as it will cause less harm to the eyes of the little one.

