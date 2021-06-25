CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#J&K#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»IPS Officer Seeks Suggestion on How to Convince Her Child to Attend Online Classes
2-MIN READ

IPS Officer Seeks Suggestion on How to Convince Her Child to Attend Online Classes

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The problem with younger children is more severe as their attention span in comparison to older kids is lesser. An Indian Police Service officer named Monika Bharadwaj took to social media to discuss the same issue.

The coronavirus pandemic has been taxing in more ways than one. People across the world have faced massive losses in businesses and jobs. The loss of life and the lack of COVID care facilities have also left many people in India helpless. It is during these times that children in most parts of the world have not been to schools for over a year. The majority of the schools are operating online where children are attending classes through various video calling applications. Even though it is true that this is possibly the safest way to teach or work, one cannot deny that the impact of virtual learning on the child and their parent’s mental health has not been great.

Many parents are finding it difficult to convince their children to attend online school. The problem with younger children is more severe as their attention span in comparison to older kids is lesser. An Indian Police Service officer named Monika Bharadwaj took to social media to discuss the same issue. Through her tweet, she informed how online classes for her young children is taking a toll on her ‘mental peace’. She sought suggestions from her virtual family in this regard. The police officer also revealed that she had already tried ‘inducement.’

Quite a lot of users revealed how their struggles are similar and the problems that they are facing are ruining their peace too. A person informed, how his child always talks about cartoons when it comes to attending online classes. He also added that he and his family have utilised all their convincing skills in order to make the child seat for the class. A bunch of users too shared how children don’t listen to them in this matter.

RELATED STORIES

An individual suggested that connecting the mobile or laptop to a big TV screen might turn out to be a useful idea as it will cause less harm to the eyes of the little one.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 25, 2021, 19:13 IST