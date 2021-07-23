CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» IPS Officer Shares His Love for Jalebis, Wife’s Response Leaves Twitter in Splits
2-MIN READ

Ruing about his predicament, IPS Officer Sandeep Mittal tweeted how his wife now doesn't let him eat 'jalebis' either.

Everyone takes to social media to share their personal thoughts and feelings with the world. And many a times, some of these posts become viral on the internet for some hilarious reason. Every day, we come across multiple stories shared by netizens which we resonate with or find relatable to our experiences and often leave us in splits. One such post has been doing rounds on the internet in which a Tamil Nadu police officer shared his loved for Indian dessert ‘jalebis.’

On July 17, IPS Officer Sandeep Mittal tweeted about his love for the dessert and shared his fond memories of it from childhood. In his post that was in Hindi, he wrote that during his childhood, he could buy a big single piece of jalebi for just 25 paise. Mittal, thus, would think that once he grows up and starts earning, he would relish three to four jalebis a day. But now, when he earns, his wife doesn’t let him eat the desi sweet treat, he wrote with a photograph of a plate of jalebis.

Read the delightful post here:

The post caught netizens’ eye and racked up more than 26,000 likes, hundreds of comments and was retweeted more than 2,000 times. As fellow Twitter users shared their responses in the comments section, there was one reply that stood out the most. Mittal’s wife, Richa Mittal, responded to the confession by telling him to come home today.

The prompt response led to a number of witty replies from social media users who took a hilarious take on the quirky response and shared memes on it as well. Here are some of the best ones:

Many took a dig at the comment and wrote that he will surely get more desserts at home now.

Several other users expressed their love for the dessert as well while others complained that however much they enjoy it, diabetes stops them from savoring it.

What do you think?

first published:July 23, 2021, 20:23 IST