IPS Officer Shares His Love for Jalebis, Wife’s Response Leaves Twitter in Splits

Everyone takes to social media to share their personal thoughts and feelings with the world. And many a times, some of these posts become viral on the internet for some hilarious reason. Every day, we come across multiple stories shared by netizens which we resonate with or find relatable to our experiences and often leave us in splits. One such post has been doing rounds on the internet in which a Tamil Nadu police officer shared his loved for Indian dessert ‘jalebis.’

On July 17, IPS Officer Sandeep Mittal tweeted about his love for the dessert and shared his fond memories of it from childhood. In his post that was in Hindi, he wrote that during his childhood, he could buy a big single piece of jalebi for just 25 paise. Mittal, thus, would think that once he grows up and starts earning, he would relish three to four jalebis a day. But now, when he earns, his wife doesn’t let him eat the desi sweet treat, he wrote with a photograph of a plate of jalebis.

Read the delightful post here:

बचपन में २५ पैसे की एक बड़ी जलेबी आती थी। सोचते थे कि बड़े होने के बाद कमाएंगे और रोज़ तीन-चार जलेबी खाया करेंगे। अब कमाने लगे तो बीवी जलेबी खाने नहीं देती। pic.twitter.com/W9pxYWqnVY— Dr. Sandeep Mittal, IPS 🇮🇳 (@smittal_ips) July 17, 2021

The post caught netizens’ eye and racked up more than 26,000 likes, hundreds of comments and was retweeted more than 2,000 times. As fellow Twitter users shared their responses in the comments section, there was one reply that stood out the most. Mittal’s wife, Richa Mittal, responded to the confession by telling him to come home today.

आज आप घर आओ…. https://t.co/bBkz1CjoZi— Office of Dr. Richa Mittal🇮🇳 (@drairicha) July 18, 2021

The prompt response led to a number of witty replies from social media users who took a hilarious take on the quirky response and shared memes on it as well. Here are some of the best ones:

Jalebi Ke Saath Gulab Jamun bhi 😀 pic.twitter.com/kEsTgpFpar— Kalyan Sen (@IamSenKalyan) July 19, 2021

Many took a dig at the comment and wrote that he will surely get more desserts at home now.

😂😂 Third degree assured, my friend!— Dr Arvind Mayaram اروند مایارام अरविंद मायाराम (@MayaramArvind) July 19, 2021

Maybe a plateful of jalebis? Be an optimist!!— SB (@BrarSukhie) July 19, 2021

Several other users expressed their love for the dessert as well while others complained that however much they enjoy it, diabetes stops them from savoring it.

Even if nobody stops, we avoid eating sweet items due to fear of high level sugar while in childhood, there used to be scarcity.जब दांत थे तब चने नहीं थे, अब चने हैं तो दांत नहीं हैI — anupam Kumar (@anupamK00346280) July 18, 2021

Hay jalebi to hume bhi bahut pasand h pr khane nhi milti— NISHA (@nishadev65) July 18, 2021

