IPS Officer's Pic of Kid Shielding His Answer Sheet During Exam Takes Twitter on Nostalgia Ride

The funniest thing about school life is that we all have polarising views about it as students, but then, years later, nostalgia hits us at the very mention of our school. Among the many things that bring back a flood of memories about school is, undoubtedly, the exam season. And with the exams comes cheating and students who are completely against it.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a photo of a schoolkid covering his answer sheet by building a fortress of books around it. The photo went viral, and Twitter burst into a frenzy.

The user, an IPS officer, posted the photo with the caption: “Have you done this?”

The photo soon garnered 2.3k likes and a barrage of comments, with people getting absolutely nostalgic of their school life and reminiscing that every topper in their class did it.

While one of the users wrote: “Usually Class toppers did like this in our class. Due to insecurity of good ranks in class. (sic)”, another added: “Chatur Ramlingan”, referencing to the character in the movie 3 Idiots.

There were a few users who posted tongue-in-cheek comments too.

One of the users said that she did it to save herself from “embarrassment”. “Lol! Many a times. A fortress - to save from the embarrassment of submitting a blank sheet (sic)”

“We used to unfriend such intelligent chaps from our play group (sic)”, posted a user, with emoticons of squinting face with tongue.

Another one wrote: “Haven't done this but was victim of this. When the smartest one in the class use to do this. (sic)”

One more user stated that as a child he never knew what to write in answer sheets. With a couple of emoticons of face with medical masks, he added: “…plus I hated people who did it (sic)” and ended his tweet with emoticons of a grimacing face.

There were more reactions, with one user saying that he “was always open source. Even gave written papers. Exams were fun. (sic)”

Getting nostalgic, one user wrote, “Your posts bring in so much nostalgia and flashback stories and ofcourse the smiles!! (sic)” and put #90skid at the end.

Few users also shared what their friends who did such things in school were currently doing in life.

While one said: “I know at least 3 of them. Top of the corporate food chain now (sic)”, another one added: “One of my friends use to do this, now he is in IIT (sic)”