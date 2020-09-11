Iran Schools Reopen After Seven Months, Here’s How They are Ensuring Social Distance

The novel coronavirus pandemic has introduced changes in day-to-day life. Precautionary measures like social distancing and wearing face masks have become the new normal. Recently, a photo from a school in Iran has been going viral on the internet.

In the snap, one can see children attending classes. However, what is different is the fact that the children are sitting in transparent net structures. It can be assumed that this has been done in order to maintain social distancing.

Sharing the snap on Twitter, Farnaz Fassihi, wrote, “School in the age of pandemic in Iran.”

The photo has gone quite viral since being shared on the microblogging site. Currently, it has more than eight thousand likes and over three thousand retweets.

There have been a variety of reactions to the said post. A person, whose children go to an Iranian school, wrote, “My kids just came home from their first day of class. They wore masks all day, had to sit 6 ft from their friends, & couldn't share anything. How are tents any worse?”

Another person, who was impressed with the idea, mentioned, “How is this a commonly used? I suppose, not in every school. It would be too expensive…”

A different user wrote, “it's one of the best ideas, in my opinion, looks comfortable, no face masks, plenty of room so they can fidget as much as they like but you can guarantee people will be critical simply because of where the school is.”

As per news agency Reuters, Schools in Iran have been re-opened. A total of 15 million students returned to school on September 5, after a time period of seven months. The king of the county was a part of the reopening of schools via video call. President Hassan Rouhani said, “This year, we shoulder a heavier burden of responsibility toward our students.”