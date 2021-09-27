Iranian Man Stops Woman From Singing in Public Calling it 'Haram', Gets Schooled by Crowd

A video has surfaced on social media where a man in Iran was taught a lesson by a crowd after he tried to stop a woman from singing in public. In the video shared by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad on Twitter, a woman can be seen singing and playing her guitar on a street when suddenly, a man approaches her and asks her to stop singing. When another woman present at the spot asks the man why is he stopping the woman from singing, he goes on to say, “It’s haram (not permitted in religion) for a woman to sing. You can keep singing, but not in public."

As the man continues to argue, a crowd gathers around the spot and tells the man to focus on the bigger problems in the country such as corruption. As more people join the crowd, the man is asked to leave. The woman is asked by the crowd to continue singing. As the woman starts to sing, the crowd applauds and the man finally leaves.

This verbal altercation took place in Iran. A morality police agent harassed a woman for singing. He told her singing is a sin for women.Yet, ordinary Iranians got united to protect the woman & asked her to continue singing Taliban has banned singing too#MyCameraIsMyWeapon pic.twitter.com/F56Hcawp2t — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 26, 2021

As the video was shared on the micro-blogging platform, people lauded the crowd for their act of support.

Change won't come with big words, but with these small acts of resilience. Again and again.— Jack ( on) (@ExplainerJack) September 26, 2021

It makes me happy to see something like this.. just don’t discuss your personal freedom with anybody.. just say FO with your Sharia and continue singing .. 👏— Mo 🇳🇱🇪🇺🌍 (@msalamali) September 26, 2021

Small acts that will move the country forward. Keep up the hope!— Benny Lin (@bennylin0724) September 26, 2021

The smile on the singer's face, to be surrounded by people supporting her. It's beautiful. 🙂— Eccentricentrist (@mrfurious911) September 26, 2021

This is what is needed to defeat the anti women rules.— Dr Roshni (@RoshniManglore) September 26, 2021

The incident comes to light while patrons of the popular Afghan music in Pakistan are shutting their offices with artists in Kabul being forced to flee into hiding, resulting in cancellation of music programmes and huge losses for the industry following the Taliban takeover. According to PTI, after the Taliban took over Kabul, music artists have taken their instruments home, or crammed them into storerooms, waiting to see if the group will again ban music as they did 20 years ago.

