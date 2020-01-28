Iranian Plane Skids Onto Highway During Landing, All on Board Escape Unharmed

Victims caught in aeroplane accidents very seldom come away unscathed, that too all of those onboard.

Passengers of the Caspian Airlines Flight 6936, an Iranian passenger plane, had such luck when the plane skidded off the runway and onto a road with its wheels still retracted and yet, no one was hurt.

All 135 persons on board were unharmed and evacuated safely, reported Iranian news agency Fars, attributing Reza Jafarzadeh, Iran's civil aviation agency spokesperson.

The photos and videos released show the flight lying on its belly on the motorway in the Iranian city of Mahshahr, by effectively blocking the traffic.

Accident McDonnell Douglas MD-83 (EP-CPZ) on 27th January 2020 at Mahshahr on the flight Caspian Airlines IV-6936 from Tehran Mehrabad/THR (Iran)🇮🇷 to Mahshahr/MRX (Iran)🇮🇷 with 136 passengers+8 crew; overran runway on landing. Nobody was injured, the plane was meaningly damaged. pic.twitter.com/ElBYMXM5Pq — Tomáš Semrád (@Tomas40916602) January 27, 2020

Passengers are seen to be coming out of the main gate as well as the emergency exits on the plane wings, with their onboard luggage in hand.

Caspian Airlines Flight 6936 slides off the runway onto a highway on landing at Mahshahr Airport in Iran. No injuries reported. https://t.co/osSIlVIGS6 pic.twitter.com/9Lm0Ygmsjg — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) January 27, 2020

Emergency services were seen to be dispatched; water was being sprayed on the plane.

According to the information, the flight departed from Tehran on Monday morning and was supposed to land at Mahshahr Airport, when it skidded onto the Mahshahr-e-Ahwaz highway.

Iranian state television said that the plane touched down harder than usual and lost its landing gear as it hit the tarmac, The National reported.

The report added that no landing gear was seen in pictures of the plane after the crash.

However, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and was currently under investigation, officials told The National.

