Iranian Teenager Who Morphed Her Photos to Look like 'Zombie' Angelina Jolie Sentenced to 10 years in Jail

A 19-year-old girl from Iran had shot to fame in an eerie way after her Instagram posts went viral. Using makeup and heavy photoshop she had transformed her face into a gaunt, “zombie version” of popular Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

However, this fame has been proven to be ill-fated as she has been sentenced to jail for leading the youth to corruption, among other charges.

Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, from Tehran has now been sentenced to 10 years in jail, according to her lawyer. A local journalist, Masih Alinejad, has confirmed the same to Daily Mail. This comes a year after she was arrested over her social media activities in October 2019.

Masih Alinejad also said that the teen’s mother was severely distraught over the sentence as her young daughter had landed up in jail for just a joke. In a series of tweets, the reporter also wrote: “Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us”. The appeal further said: “The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.” The tweet has been viewed by over 46,000 users till now with more than 1.9K likes.

I call on Angelina Jolie to help an Iranian 19-year-old girl who received 10 years prison sentence for using makeup & Photoshop to turn herself into Angelina.Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid pic.twitter.com/Z5Y8yMsY76 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 11, 2020

Originally, Sahar was charged with blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption, reported The Guardian. Later, the teenager revealed that she has been cleared of two of the charges and now the charges of corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic Republic stand.

A few months ago, she had pleaded for release from detention, on the grounds of having contracted COVID-19 . However, the jail authorities had refuted her claims. Now, her lawyer is calling upon bodies across the world to stop the authorities from sending the young woman to jail over social media posts. Reports suggest that they have even appealed to Angelina Jolie to campaign for her release.

When she originally went viral, a hoax was spread that said that Sahar had undergone plastic surgery to look like Angelina. Later, it was reported that the teen had simply transformed herself for social media. And it worked as she had amassed about 4,86,000 followers on Instagram at one point.

Last year, the woman was made to confess to the charges in a public broadcast. The local reports tagged her to be a person with a "mental disability" who was seeking "vulgarity" on the Internet.