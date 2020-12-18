Iranian 'Zombie Angelina Jolie’ Who Was Sent to Jail for 10 Years for Obscenity Gets Bail after Outrage

19-year-old Iranian social media star Sahar Tabar, famously known as ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ is out on bail a few days after she has sentenced to a 10-years jail sentence on the charges of ‘obscenity.’ Tabar’s real name is Fatemeh Khishvand and her arrest had made global news last week.

Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad had come out in her support. Masih reported the news of the teenager’s arrest on Twitter on December 11 and also shared that her bail is a result of ‘massive media pressure.’ The tweet shared with a video has received more than 14,000 views and has led to heavy support pouring in from Internet users.

Today Iranian teenager who posted heavily distorted images of herself online and was jailed for 10 years has been freed after massive media pressure.#سحر_تبر با قید وثیقه شد #حکومت_گروگانگیر آزادی را جیره بندی می‌کند pic.twitter.com/Dmup86thCC— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 17, 2020

In another tweet, the activist reached out to actress Angelina Jolie to help her. In a video accompanied with a call to Jolie to join the cause, she wrote, ‘I call on Angelina Jolie to help an Iranian 19-year-old girl who received 10 years prison sentence for using makeup & Photoshop to turn herself into Angelina. Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.’

I call on Angelina Jolie to help an Iranian 19-year-old girl who received 10 years prison sentence for using makeup & Photoshop to turn herself into Angelina.Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid pic.twitter.com/Z5Y8yMsY76— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 11, 2020

The tweet has gasthered more than one lakh views and has more than 3,500 likes. According to some reports by Iran Human Rights News Agency, Tabar was first jailed for insulting hijab and obscenity. Alinejad wrote, ‘Dear Angelina Jolie! We need your voice here. Help us,’ in another Tweet.

10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used make up & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie.Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us. pic.twitter.com/0QTzSv2c5v— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 11, 2020

Tabar became an internet star in 2017 when she underwent 50 cosmetic surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie. Her post-transformation pictures went viral gaining her almost 4,86,000 followers on Instagram and she came to be known as ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/BccUm5nhP-G/

Tabar had claimed that the transformation is due to photoshop and a lot of makeup, according to the Daily Mail.

She also contracted Coronavirus in April this year.

Tabar had said that this look was because of makeup. She also stated that she paints her face in a terribly funny way every time she published a photo. She also called it a ‘way to express herself, a kind of art.” In an interview, she also shared that being famous was her childhood dream and she wanted to gain Instagram followers despite objections from her mother.

She was earlier arrested on October 5, 2019, under charges of ‘Obscenity’, ‘blasphemy’, ‘encouraging youth to corruption’, and ‘gaining income through inappropriate means’.