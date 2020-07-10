Iraqi Doctor Singing Melodiously to Covid-19 Patient is Winning the Internet

Amid stressful times for everyone, doctors have been taking an extra mile to bring smiles on their patients' faces and to comfort them. In one such incident, a doctor in Iraq sings for his patient, a senior citizen infected with coronavirus.

A video of the heartwarming gesture has been going viral with people lauding the doctor's act of kindness in stressful times. People also thanked the 'white army'-- doctors and medical staff-- for being saviours in such testing times. Towards the end of the video, the patient is seen getting emotional as she tries not to cry.

Watch video here:

Iraq from the other side, an iraqi doctor sings to an infected woman #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ue3ro1dPdq — khalo atheer (@atheer_mtc) July 8, 2020

Iraq has 69,612 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while 2,882 people have succumbed to the infection. The deceased also include 10 doctors who lost their lives in the line of duty.