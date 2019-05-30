IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
Netizens are loving IRCTC's 'gentle trolling' of the the man who complained about porn advertisements on the app.
IRCTC was savage on Twitter today | Image credit: Twitter
A Twitter user and IRCTC app user posted a tweet with a bunch of screenshots that he had apparently taken from the IRCTC app. The screenshots captured various advertisements of a pornographic nature that allegedly appeared on his screen when he opened the IRCTC app.
"Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating," he wrote, asking the railway ministry, IRCTC and union minister Piyush Goyal to look into the matter.
Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @PiyushGoyalOffc kindly look into. pic.twitter.com/nb3BmbztUt— Anand Kumar (@anandk2012) May 29, 2019
IRCTC's response, in all its politeness, was nothing short of pure sass.
Responding to the complaint, IRCTC replied, "Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads.These ads uses cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads".
Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads.These ads uses cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads .— Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) May 29, 2019
-IRCTC Official
Basically, IRCTC told the complainant that the pornographic adverts were appearing on his app not because of any glitch with the app itself but his own search history (which probably centred around porn). According to the subsidiary of the Indian railways, the ads that appeared on the app were user-specific - meaning one only gets to see what they truly want to see.
The schooling has received a lot of attention and praise on social media. Many on Twitter shared IRCTC's response, clearly loving the "gentle trolling".
Love how the IRCTC is gently trolling dude back with, "boss, stop searching for women in undies/clear browser history if you don't want to see ads about women in undies" https://t.co/OZetjD7b1Y— Indrani Basu (@IndraniBasu88) May 29, 2019
IRCTC 🙅 pic.twitter.com/6lIINIWCOi— Akshay Narkar (@AkiDoiT) May 29, 2019
Thug Life IRCTC pic.twitter.com/IJdSMuJUGd— बाबा उल्टे नाथ (@ShreeulteNath) May 29, 2019
The savage reply from IRCTC pic.twitter.com/rpCmRAf5hR— Rupz Holker (@RupzHolker) May 29, 2019
Trolling level IRCTC pic.twitter.com/UIGgZdYJbJ— AKS (@Arvindkumarshw) May 29, 2019
When IRCTC burns you like there is no tomorrow. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PLwiSmUDBP— Megha Kaveri (@meghakaveri) May 29, 2019
The lesson? Next time you are annoyed by pornographic images and ads popping up on your browser or inside your favourite apps, be sure to check your history and clear your cookies before taking it up on social media.
