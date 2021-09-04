IRCTC's Bharat Darshan Train to Start from Durgapur on Sep 6. Know How to Book Tickets

In its latest offering of interesting tours around the country, the Indian Railways has come up with ‘Bharat Darshan’ (Splendors of India) tour package. This Special Tourist Train – one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package will be departing from Durgapur on September 6 and will return on September 16, covering five Jyotirlinga and State of Unity (Ujjain – Omkareshwar – Vadodara – Somnath – Dwaraka – Nageswar – Kashi Viswanath). The boarding & de-boarding stations are – Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Jamtara, Madhupur, Jasidih, Dumka, Hansdiha, Bhagalpur, Sultangunj, Jamalpur, Kiul, Patna, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn.

The package includes non-AC sleeper class train journey, non-AC hall accommodation at places of night stay, morning freshening up, tour escorts for announcements and information, security arrangements for each coach.

An IRCTC Official on train as Train Superintendent at very pocket friendly price of ₹900/- per head per day will be available.

The packages will be operated with extensive COVID-19 safety protocols like maintaining social distance, using of mask & sanitizers, complete sanitization of trains, vehicles, dormitory and hygienic dining protocols.

COVID-19 vaccination certificate is mandatory for temple darshan and sight seeing of monuments. All passengers should carry vaccination certificate in hard copy or in phone during the duration of tour.

IRCTC Group General Manager Debasish Chandra said, “It’s a very good news for tourists in this festival mood that they will be able to enjoy this incredible opportunity.".

More information on the same can be had through Whatsapp numbers 9002040069 or 9002040108 or one can drop by at the IRCTC Zonal Office at 03, Koilaghat Street, Kolkata – 700001 or simply login to www.irctctourism.com.

