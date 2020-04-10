BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Ireland Man is Projecting Movies on House Walls for Neighborhood During Coronavirus Lockdown

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

Scott thought of the idea to help the older people, who might not have access to the streaming service.

An Ireland neighbourhood has found a perfect time pass routine during their stay in quarantine. Scott Duggan, a resident of Cork City has taken it upon himself to play a classic movie on the cinema night. Using a special projector from a nearby theatre, Scott projects the movie on walls and terraces of houses.

People can access the audio aspect of the movies through tuning into a radio feed and the innovative get-together has livened up the isolation experience.

A Twitter user and neighbour of Scott revealed the story on the microblogging site.


She wrote, “My neighbor @scottduggan had the most beautiful idea to project classic movies for our terrace, listening to the movie on an FM signal sitting in our own separate front gardens made us all feel a little less alone J donations went to @AgeAction”.

The first movie night was organized last week, The Sun reported, saying the popularity of the event has led to the broadening of the projection. Now, Scott will be going to some “suitable locations” across the city over the upcoming weekends.

“I think people are finding it hard being separated and if it brings any bit of joy to people in this difficult time then I would love to do,” Scott added. Anyone who watches out of their windows, or comes out in their lawn or garden to watch a movie is also encouraged to donate in exchange of a cinema ticket to Age Action.

Scott thought of the idea to help the older people, who might not have access to the streaming service. Ireland has seen over 6,500 testing positive to coronavirus and more than 260 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

