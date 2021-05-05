Watch: Ireland President's Good Boi Dog Interrupted His Interview, But All He Wanted was Some Attention

There are multiple videos on the internet of adorable dogs bothering their parents at the wrong time asking for attention and the recent person to face this scenario is none other than the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

A video of the furry Bernese mountain dog, Misneach, stealing the show while President gave tribute to late actor Tom Hickey, who died on Saturday, is going viral on the internet. Misneach is one of the President’s two Bernese mountain dogs who competed for his hooman’s attention live on camera while Higgins tried to keep his composure.

On Sunday, Higgins was speaking to RTE about The Riordans actor Tom Hickey, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2013 and died aged 76-77. During the TV interview, Misneach sat beside the President, occasionally nibbling his hand and pawing him while demanding to be petted repeatedly. But as Higgins struggled to maintain his composure while talking to the camera, Misneach had trouble on his mind. Filmed in the lawn, the stubborn puppy won thousands of hearts as he brought smiles by asking his owner for attention and the President obliged by scratching his head in between and offering his hand as a peace offering to be chewed by him.

The video shared by the President’s office has cut out Misneach’s mischief and shows Higgins in a mid-shot with a much closer angle. As viewers wondered what was up with Higgins’ coat and right hand, Misneach’s brief appearance answered these questions.

Check out the interview here:

Sinead Crowley, RTE journalist gave an insight into the interview by sharing a clip of behind the scenes.

In the 43-seconds clip, the playful pup’s persistence will make you smile with his troublesome nature. The clip racked up more than 1.5 million views, almost 20,000 likes and netizens loved the charming puppy eyes and showered love on him for making their day.

Misneach was welcomed to the family in March to accompany the President’s other Burnese mountain dog, Brod, whose sister Sioda died in September last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here