1-MIN READ

Irfan Pathan Had a Savage Response to Trolls Abusing Him Over Cracker Tweet During #9Baje9minutes

File image of Irfan Pathan / News18.

Pathan had taken to social media saying it was all good till people started bursting crackers and that didn't sit well with some who started hurling abuses at him.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the citizens to come out and light candles, diyas or torch lights for nine minutes on Sunday night at 9 p.m. to show solidarity against the coronavirus outbreak, there were unusual scenes with people bursting crackers.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media saying it was all good till people started bursting crackers and that didn't sit well with some who started hurling abuses at him.

"It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers,"(sic) Pathan wrote on Twitter.

Soon after, Pathan's social media accounts were bombarded with nasty, islamophobic comments but the cricketer doused the flames by having a perfect clapback at trolls.

"We need fire trucks can u help?"(sic) Pathan tweeted.

Earlier, reminding citizens that India is "still in middle of a fight" amid the coronavirus outbreak, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had lashed out at those who burst crackers on Sunday evening.

"INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight. Not an occasion to burst crackers!" Gambhir said on Twitter after firecrackers were burnt in several parts of the country.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma too conveyed a similar message and stressed on social distancing.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed those who resorted to bursting crackers. "We will find a cure for corona but how are we going to find a cure for stupidity," Harbhajan tweeted.

The entire sports fraternity had joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 100 lives in the country.'

(With IANS inputs)

