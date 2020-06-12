BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Irfan Pathan Trolled for Sharing Message of Unity on Twitter after Racism Controversy

Irfan Pathan has a message on unity and peace | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

Irfan Pathan has a message on unity and peace | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

The post comes days after controversy regarding Pathan's post on racism.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 8:20 PM IST
Share this:

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan often uses the microblogging site Twitter to put forth his views on contemporary matters. While his tweets are usually appreciated, on Friday Pathan was subjected to a barrage of communal trolling after he shared a message about unity and peace.

Taking to Twitter, the skilled bowler cum batsman wrote in Hindi, "Mein mere makaan se mohabbat karta hoo lekin usme mein rehne wale sabhi logo se nahi...ye kese ho sakta hai? Or agar hota hai to nuksaan kiska hota hai?" ( I love my house but not the people that live inside it...how is that possible? And who suffers when it does happen?)

The tweet, which came days after the controversy regarding Pathan's tweet on racism, garnered a lot of hate from bigoted Twitter users who interpreted the tweet as a rap on Hindus. Many accused Pathan of playing the "victim card" due to his religion.

Keeping up with the Pathan's metaphor of a house, many of the comments targeted minority communities as "terrorists", usurpers and "cockroaches". Despite thousands of such communal and bigoted tweets, however, many stood up for Pathan.

This is not the first time that Pathan has spoken out against rising hate in the country. Earlier in the week when several Indians professed support for anti-racism and 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the United States, Pathan tweeted that while racism was important, discrimination on the basis of faith was also a kind of racism.

Following criticism regarding the post, the cricketer posted a clarification, stating that his views were based on his identity as an Indian and that he would not stop sharing them.

Pathan was a member of both the Indian team which won 2007 ICC World Twenty20 as well as the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.


Share this:
Next Story