Irfan Pathan Trolled for Sharing Message of Unity on Twitter after Racism Controversy

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan often uses the microblogging site Twitter to put forth his views on contemporary matters. While his tweets are usually appreciated, on Friday Pathan was subjected to a barrage of communal trolling after he shared a message about unity and peace.

Taking to Twitter, the skilled bowler cum batsman wrote in Hindi, "Mein mere makaan se mohabbat karta hoo lekin usme mein rehne wale sabhi logo se nahi...ye kese ho sakta hai? Or agar hota hai to nuksaan kiska hota hai?" ( I love my house but not the people that live inside it...how is that possible? And who suffers when it does happen?)

The tweet, which came days after the controversy regarding Pathan's tweet on racism, garnered a lot of hate from bigoted Twitter users who interpreted the tweet as a rap on Hindus. Many accused Pathan of playing the "victim card" due to his religion.

This is how you spread venom...

Continue sir....you all are same.... Know only one thing.. victim card... — Shweta (@Savage_shree) June 12, 2020

Keeping up with the Pathan's metaphor of a house, many of the comments targeted minority communities as "terrorists", usurpers and "cockroaches". Despite thousands of such communal and bigoted tweets, however, many stood up for Pathan.

Since bigots and bullies will come here, let me remind them that Irfan is batting for Unity & Love.



Respect & Duas. — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) June 12, 2020

In love with ur thoughts — Anonymous Cat (@an_evil_cat) June 12, 2020

Irfan Pathan is the only cricketer who always speaks up what nobody dares to speak from celebrities of Bollywood to cricket.



More Power to you ❤ — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) June 12, 2020

Good going Irfan. You're showing that you have spine to talk against what's going wrong in our country. Much Love and respect.



Standing against wrong thing is the real love towards our country. People need to understand that. — Md Mahtab Alam (@Iammdmahtabalam) June 12, 2020

This is not the first time that Pathan has spoken out against rising hate in the country. Earlier in the week when several Indians professed support for anti-racism and 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the United States, Pathan tweeted that while racism was important, discrimination on the basis of faith was also a kind of racism.

Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too... #convenient #racism — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 9, 2020

Following criticism regarding the post, the cricketer posted a clarification, stating that his views were based on his identity as an Indian and that he would not stop sharing them.

My opinions are always as an indian and for India,I will not stop... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 10, 2020

Pathan was a member of both the Indian team which won 2007 ICC World Twenty20 as well as the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

