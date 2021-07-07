Irish Barman Wins Hearts For Using Umbrella to Escort Wheelchair-Bound Customer Home in the Rain

An Irish barman is winning over the internet for his kind gesture. Social media is flooded with praise for the pub worker who escorted a customer home in the lashing rain by using a pub brolly. Frankie was working at the Pines Cafe Bar in Dublin, Ireland, when he noticed a customer heading home in his mobility scooter. He went above and beyond to protect the customer from getting soaked in heavy rain. In the video that has been shared by the pub on their official Facebook page, Frankie can be seen holding the outdoor umbrella to cover the man who is riding along beside him on the road. The post is captioned as, “Our Frankie going above and beyond!!"

Ever since it was shared on social media, users have showered the post with praises and love for the barman for his kind and heart touching act. A user commented, “Brilliant well done." Another user wrote, “Well done Frankie,” and called him a true gentleman. Frankie too replied to his comment by saying, “Thanks guys for nice comments, Kaytlin and Dave deserve credit."

This isn’t the first time that a bar/restaurant worker had gone beyond their limits to help the customers. Recently, a bartender from the US has also garnered a lot of attention for helping a woman who was getting pestered by a man. The barman named Max Gutierrez was at his duty in Florida when he noticed that one of the customers, Trinity Allie was a bit uneasy. She shared the story on her Twitter handle and thanked Max for helping her out. She also shared the picture of the bartender and his note, which reads, “If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I’ll have him removed.”

This man was harrassssing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt ! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs pic.twitter.com/kGTGekNFgl— trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

The bartender, on grasping the problem, immediately took an action and handed her a note telling her that he had his eyes on what was going on and asked her to send him a subtle signal if she wanted him to intervene.

