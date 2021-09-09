Irish Fashion Retailer Launches New Range of Reusable Period Underwear

Nowadays, people prefer such things for their use which do not cause any harm to the environment. However, single-use plastic used in many personal hygiene products like disposable pads and tampons continues to contribute to the garbage and hence polluting nature. So far, menstrual cups or sanitary towels were being used as an alternative to the pads used by girls and women during periods. Now, an Irish fast fashion retailer Primark has launched a new range of reusable period underwear.

The High Street retailer has launched reusable underwear at very affordable prices. According to The Daily Record, these underpants come in a variety of colours. This reusable underwear on sale can be worn by menstruating women during a period without the need for sanitary products.

The clothing giant based in Dublin has termed the new range of reusable period underwear as ‘the perfect replacement for single-use period products’. It said that underwear is designed from clothes that are eco-friendly. Primark believes that this product will reduce and later eradicate the need for non-recyclable items such as sanitary towels and tampons.

Primark is providing underwear to its customers in two options -light to medium flow and medium to heavy flow.

According to the retail giant, the light to medium reusable period underwear will hold up to three regular tampons worth of liquid (around 18ml), and the medium to heavy option will hold up to four tampons worth of liquid (around 24ml). Primark has priced the products at £6 (Rs 600) for a single pair or £13 (Rs 1300) for three pairs.

The company also gave instructions about washing underwear after use. Primark has advised the customers to rinse the underwear in cold water and later wash it in the washing machine.

The Daily Record has reported that the underwear has sparked a fierce debate on social media after a woman shared a picture of the new range of Primark’s reusable period underwear. While a woman commented on the post that she will not have to throw pads during periods now, another wrote she can’t imagine sitting in bloody pants all day.

