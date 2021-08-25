Irish Man Killed in Car Crash Hours Before His Wedding

A twenty-year-old Irish man was killed in a tragic car accident just hours before he was to get married. On August 20, Myles “Miley" Harty, a resident of Askeaton in County Limerick, died after the car he was travelling in hit the pole at around 1 AM.

A report in the Irish Central said that the police have arrested a teenager from the accident site on suspicion of committing an offence under the Road Traffic Accident.

Another passenger who was travelling with Harty received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Harty was due to marry his fiancee Kate Quilligan, a resident of High Road, Thomondgate, Limerick city. Their marriage ceremony was scheduled to take place at St. Munchin’s Church in Limerick City on Saturday (August 21) afternoon. However, Harty died in the tragic crash early Saturday morning.

Hours before her fiancé’s death, Quilligan shared pictures of herself on Facebook and said she was going to marry her best friend.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=628864314759738&id=100029085250272

On August 21, Quilligan, in another Facebook post, said that she would be releasing balloons at the church at 3 pm, the time he was due to marry Harty.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=629139738065529&id=100029085250272

The same day, family and friends of Harty gathered to remember him at the church where he was due to marry Quilligan. Dozens of heart-shaped balloons were released into the sky.

Fr. Seán Ó Longaigh, the Askeaton parish priest, said that Harty was well-known among the local community, adding his death was very sad for the families who had to switch from a wedding to a funeral. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, he said, adding Myles was a young person who grew up locally and went to the local school. “He’d have an awful lot of relations around Askeaton," Fr. Ó Longaigh told the Irish Times.

