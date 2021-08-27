Irish Man Survives 12 Hours in Icy Waters Among Dolphins, Rescuers Say He is 'Lucky'

A 24-year-old Irish man was rescued off the coast of Kerry, where he was found surrounded by dolphins during his 12-hour ordeal. Later, the man was identified as the ‘frostbit boy’ — a name he was given after his viral video in 2015. Ruairí McSorley was evacuated by the Fenit Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers at around 8:30 pm on Sunday. While officials described him as “hypothermic”, McSorely himself was feeling “100 per cent” after the life-threatening incident.

“The only thing was my kidneys needed to readjust, so there has been no serious harm,” he was quoted as saying by The Irish News. “It was only a matter of going into the hospital to heat up a bit. Other than that, I was fine.”

McSorely became popular as the ‘frostbit guy’ in 2015 after a TV interview wherein he talked about his mother not allowing him to have a day off school. He added, “You wouldn’t be long getting frostbit.”

The 24-year-old’s rescue operation was started after his clothes were discovered at Castlegregory beach following which the RNLI launched a lifeboat from their station at Fenit Harbour around 12:40 pm. Authorities also involved a helicopter in the search operation to locate McSorely.

After his successful evacuation, he thanked the RNLI volunteers, calling them professional and incredible people. “They wrapped me up in the blankets and took my body temperature and everything and then just rushed me into the hospital,” he said.

Gerard O’Donnell of Fenit RNLI described McSorely as a “lucky individual” and his survival in the icy waters as a “miracle”. He said the crew started getting worried during the operation as the light began to fade, and the 24-year-old was spotted only around 8 pm among a group of dolphins surrounding him.

He underwent treatment at the University Hospital Kerry and was discharged on Tuesday.

