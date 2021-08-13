Besides being a politician, the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins is also known for being always accompanied by his furry Bernese mountain dog, Misneach. Higgins is often spotted with the dog even when he is attending public events. His appearance with Misneach frequently makes for an interesting social media post. Most recently a tweet showed Higgins stroking his dog as he addressed a gathering from a podium. Misneach was standing behind the podium, hidden from the view of the gathering facing Higgins.

The picture certainly is one for the dog-lovers and those who never leave their pets feeling unloved. The picture was shared on the microblogging site via ‘Absolute Units’ on Thursday. Since it was posted on the social media platform, the tweet has received over 110.6k likes and 9k retweets.

The 80-year-old leader of Ireland has received compliments from netizens who found the tweet in their feeds, as one user wrote, “Love Higgins. He's class.”

Another user commented, “He never leaves his beautiful pupper. Ever.”

Some users were quite impressed with Higgins and his love for his pet, as one user wrote, “Sweet man. God bless him and the sweetest little one, leaning on him.”

It seems Misneach has gained his own fan following on Twitter as one user declared that they would vote for the pet dog if he ever decides to run for the president, “I’d vote for that doggo.”

For those who were not aware of Higgins, the picture made them misidentify the leader as American senator Bernie Sanders, as one user wrote, “Oh dear for a minute I thought Bernie got a new dog and gained a little bit of weight.”

Earlier in May, a video of Higgins and Misneach went viral on Twitter. The video showed the Irish president paying a tribute to late actor Tom Hickey, when Misneach who was standing beside him played with his hand. As his pet dog expressed his wish to spend some playful time, Higgins tried to keep his composure.

