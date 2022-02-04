Irish Woman Lists Husband for Sale on Auction Site and the Reason Will Leave You in Splits

It is safe to admit that people generally have disagreements and arguments with their spouses once in a while. But how far can one go to get back at their better half after a disagreement or a fight? How vindictive can one be? Well, the best person to ask this to right now would be John McAlister from New Zealand, whose wife put him on sale at Trade Me, an auction site. He landed this fate on himself when he embarked on an impromptu fishing trip by himself, leaving his wife alone at home with their kids, prompting his wife to put him up for sale in anger.

Linda McAlister, who is Irish by nationality but lives in New Zealand with her husband John and two kids, said John would remain “loyal provided he’s fed and watered”. According to Linda’s ad on TradeMe, a New Zealand eBay-style site, John is 6 feet 1, 37-years-old, a “shooting and fishing sort of person” and a beef farmer. The description also said that John requires some house training as Linda did not have the patience and time at the moment.

Colt, 4, and Ryder, 6, are the two sons of the couple, who got married in Ireland in 2019. The McAlisters relocated to Marton, the main town in rural Rangitkei, a year ago. They used to live in Waikato previously. Linda told stuff.co.nz that John went on a fishing trip during the holidays, when the kids’ bedtime was “slipping later and later,” driving her mad.

John later came to know about his listing through a friend and found it hilarious. In all sense, they are a happily married couple and all this was done for fun, showcasing their sense of humor. However, people had started bidding and the value rose to NZD100 (roughly ₹ 5,000) in a few hours before the bid was taken down by the site for breaching terms and conditions. James Ryan, Trade Me’s policy and compliance manager, claimed it was the first time he had seen someone advertise their spouse for sale in recent memory.

