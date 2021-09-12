Irish Women's Cricket Match Interrupted by Dog Running Onto Field, Grabbing Ball

The daily marvel of dogs has delivered again, with a small furry pitching itself in the middle of an ongoing cricket match. When members of the Ireland Women’s Cricket team were playing, a dog ran out onto the field, grabbed the ball and made a run for it. “Great fielding…by a small furry pitch invader!" the official Twitter account for Ireland Women’s Cricket wrote on the microblogging platform. While many Twitter users were enthused by the adorable pitch invader, some were debating game-related technical details, too. Check out what happened below.

“Interesting scenes. If ball hits the spidercam it is called a dead ball. But this time it all happened on the ground after the players have run (no chance of caught out). Both times external object is inside the boundary. This time, is the ball dead only once it reaches the dog?" a Twitter user wrote. “I was trying to work out the same thing. I think they only ran two, both completed before the dog got involved with the ball. Could they have run a third?" wondered another. A third added, “Another factor- the wicket keeper may’ve got distracted by the doggo."

Interesting scenes.If ball hits the spidercam it is called a dead ball. But this time it all happened on the ground after the players have run (no chance of caught out). Both times external object is inside the boundary. This time, is the ball dead only once it reaches the dog?— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 11, 2021

“Love how this DOG made the whole world take a good look at Women’s cricket in Ireland. I say make it ur lucky mascot," wrote another Twitter user.

Love how this DOG made the whole world take a good look at Women’s cricket in Ireland. I say make it ur lucky mascot 🥰😍🤩🥳💛 @IrishWomensCric https://t.co/iNlBI1OO9l — Mahi (@mahiban4u) September 11, 2021

This is not the first time that a furry creature has interrupted proceedings of a match. A professional football game in Bolivia was briefly interrupted last year, when a friendly pooch with a soccer boot in its mouth invaded the field. The game was disrupted for a couple of minutes before the furry four-legged was carried off the field by one of the players who were participants in the match. Also last year, a stray dog earned praise for its ball handling from a live TV commentator on Sunday after it ran on the pitch and disrupted a professional Turkish soccer match. With fans and security personnel looking on from the sidelines at an Istanbul stadium, the players and a referee in the First Division struggled to win back the ball from the dog. They finally sent off the uninvited guest by throwing the ball off the field - but the dog fetched it and returned for a second appearance just as play resumed.

