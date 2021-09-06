'Please Hire Me': Irish Man Buys Rs 40,000 Billboard to Find a Job

An Irish youth in a desperate attempt to find work, after remaining unemployed for almost two years despite completing his graduation, bought a £400 (over Rs 40,000) billboard for a ‘Please hire me’ advertisement. This unique move of the youth has now caught the attention of people in Northern Ireland.

After graduating from a university in September 2019, Chris Harkin, from Northern Ireland, has been looking for a job. The 24-year-old has commissioned a billboard having bullet points of his experience and the name of his YouTube channel Pop Culture Shock. He had sent out 300 applications in a week, however did not find any job and recently commissioned a billboard, but still, he is without work.

Chris decided to commission a billboard while having a chat over this matter with his sister, who works as a social media manager. During a conversation, her sister informed him that she was buying billboards for an advertising campaign her company was working on. Chris decided to use the same approach to find a job.

According to the Mirror, Chris was “frustrated” after his search for a job for nearly two years remained futile exercise. So, he decided to create a larger version of his CV and inform others about the difficulty of getting a job in present times by using a billboard.

Chris said that he was able to secure a billboard within two weeks. According to him, it was tough to get a billboard and design it.

“The most difficult aspects were designing the art for the billboard and being able to pay for it. It is expensive,” the Mirror quoted Chris as saying. He considers himself lucky as he has people around him who helped him with these aspects.

Even after two weeks of putting the billboard at a crossroads, he has not yet received a job offer. He thinks that if anyone is desperate to expand his/her job search, then commissioning a billboard “might be a reasonable last resort.”

